2019 District 6-2A All-District Team : Paris Wildcats
District superlatives
MVP: Devon Womack, sr., Rivercrest
Offensive MVP: Trel Pruitt, sr., Honey Grove
Defensive MVP: Mo Russell, Wolfe City, sr.
Newcomer: Billy Merritt, Rivercrest, jr.
1st Team All-District Offense
Honey Grove: QB Hayden Stroud, sr.; RB Jake Caffee, sr.; TE Keaton Thompson, sr.; OL Nate Allen, sr.; OL Roberto Vasquez, sr.; WR Andrew Campbell, jr.
Rivercrest: OL Cole Carson, jr.; OL Evan Purviance, sr.; WR Bradyn English, jr.
2nd Team Offense
Honey Grove: OL Jayden Wilson, soph.; WR Colby Connelly, sr.
Rivercrest: OL Jayden Williams, sr.; WR Zachariah Lane, jr.
1st Team All District Defense
Honey Grove: DT Chandler Williams, sr.; DE Kenny Campbell, sr.; LB Andrew Campbell, jr.; DB Hayden Stroud, sr.
Rivercrest: DT Cole Carson, jr.; DE Atlee Roberts, jr.; LB Karson Damron, sr.; DB Shane Crabtree, sr.; DB Bradyn English, jr.
2nd Team Defense
Honey Grove: LB Brock Braley, sr.; DB Colby Connelly, sr.
Rivercrest: DT Carson Whitley, soph.; DE Carson Franks, soph.; DB Brody Moyer, sr.
Special Teams
Kicker: Keaton Thompson, sr., Honey Grove
