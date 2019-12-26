FB Rivercrest at Honey Grove
Rivercrest senior quarterback Devon Womack (2) runs through a crowd of Honey Grove defenders for a short gain during the teams’ previous district matchup.

 Lora Arnold / The Paris News

2019 District 6-2A All-District Team : Paris Wildcats

District superlatives

MVP: Devon Womack, sr., Rivercrest

Offensive MVP: Trel Pruitt, sr., Honey Grove

Defensive MVP: Mo Russell, Wolfe City, sr.

Newcomer: Billy Merritt, Rivercrest, jr.

1st Team All-District Offense

Honey Grove: QB Hayden Stroud, sr.; RB Jake Caffee, sr.; TE Keaton Thompson, sr.; OL Nate Allen, sr.; OL Roberto Vasquez, sr.; WR Andrew Campbell, jr.

Rivercrest: OL Cole Carson, jr.; OL Evan Purviance, sr.; WR Bradyn English, jr.

2nd Team Offense

Honey Grove: OL Jayden Wilson, soph.; WR Colby Connelly, sr.

Rivercrest: OL Jayden Williams, sr.; WR Zachariah Lane, jr.

1st Team All District Defense 

Honey Grove: DT Chandler Williams, sr.; DE Kenny Campbell, sr.; LB Andrew Campbell, jr.; DB Hayden Stroud, sr.

Rivercrest: DT Cole Carson, jr.; DE Atlee Roberts, jr.; LB Karson Damron, sr.; DB Shane Crabtree, sr.; DB Bradyn English, jr.

2nd Team Defense 

Honey Grove: LB Brock Braley, sr.; DB Colby Connelly, sr.

Rivercrest: DT Carson Whitley, soph.; DE Carson Franks, soph.; DB Brody Moyer, sr.

Special Teams

Kicker: Keaton Thompson, sr., Honey Grove

