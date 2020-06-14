From a young age, North Lamar Pantherette Ashlyn Reavis knew she wanted to play softball at the collegiate level. Now, after years of hard work, dedication and determination, she’s ready to do just that at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
As a child, Reavis, looking for something to do, decided to try the sport out. For her, it was like love at first sight.
“I just fell in love with it,” she said. “Softball gives you another feeling in life. You go out on the field and you just become numb for seven innings. When you get to go out and do something like that, and everything else melts away, it becomes like a drug.”
When she was about eight years old, Reavis had already made her mind up.
“I told my parents I wanted to play collegiate ball, and I wanted to go to school in Louisiana,” she said. “That’s really when I started working hard and taking it seriously.”
Reavis has trained with an intense regimen every day for more than a decade. Each day, Reavis went to the batting cages where she hit four or five buckets worth of balls, and then went to the field, where she would field a clean 50 hit to her by her father.
“In all the years I’ve been doing that, I can’t tell you a single day that I missed that,” Reavis said. “I don’t see it as a job or something that I don’t want to do. It’s a chance for me to go out there and do what I love — as a dream coming true.”
Her hard work and dedication paid off, and after her junior season, she signed her letter of intent to play for the Nicholls State Colonels in Louisiana.
“It felt great (to accomplish my goal),” she said. “It’s been a long ride, it’s been hard at times, there’s been ups and downs. But in the end, this is what I’ve wanted for a long time and it’s a great feeling to see it happening.”
All that hard work also paid off on the field for the Pantherettes, and as a high schooler she established herself as one of the top softball players in the Red River Valley. As a junior, she finished with a .459 batting average with 40 RBI, 54 runs scored and 29 extra base hits.
Then, not content to rest on her laurels, she put up equally astounding numbers in her coronavirus-shortened senior season. Through 19 games, Reavis had a batting average of .558, led the team with 29 hits, scored 34 runs and boasted an on base percentage of .685.
“She’s a tremendous player,” Pantherettes head coach Ashley Endsley said. “With a bat, she’s great at always putting the ball in play — she doesn’t get out a lot by strikeouts and she has a good eye for the strike zone— which makes things difficult for opposing defenses. On defense, she’s also very skilled, and she rarely makes errors out in the field.”
What truly sets Reavis apart though, Endsley said, are the intangibles.
“She’s highly coachable,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what you ask her to do, she’ll do it and give 110% doing it. She’s the type of player every coach loves to have on their team.”
It was that extreme effort that impressed scouts from Nicholls State. Impressed after seeing her play at a Houston tournament, they went up to the coaching staff, pointed to Reavis and asked, “Who’s that player with the dirty uniform?”
Reavis credits Endsley as being instrumental in her growth as both a softball player and as a person.
“Coach Endsley really focuses in on being fundamentally sound: hitting the inside pitch and the outside pitch, discipline in the field, fielding that backhand and things like that,” she said. “She also teaches us to focus on now and not the future; that if we put in the time and work now, the stuff down the road will work itself out.”
As for Endsley, she said she’s learned from Reavis as well.
“She’s pushed me to want to be a better coach,” Endsley said. “I knew I could never have a bad day, because she never had a bad day. It made me strive to be better for her and her teammates.”
Looking back on her time at North Lamar, Reavis said she’s going to miss the relationships formed with all her teammates and coaches.
“I know it’s cliche, but we really are a family, and I love all of them,” she said. “I’m also going to miss Coach Endsley. She really is something; she puts in a lot of work and there’s a reason she’s so highly respected.”
Looking to the future, though, she said she can’t wait to see what’s next.
“I’m excited for the competition,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working hard, testing myself and earning a position, and honestly just playing the game.”
