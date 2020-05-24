Slowly but surely, the state of Texas is beginning to reopen from its shutdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses, churches and more are returning to normal operation, and soon, so too will high school athletics.
Earlier this week, Texas UIL — the organization responsible for overseeing all high school athletics in the state — announced plans to begin the return to sports, by allowing limited summer strength and conditioning training.
According to the plan, summer strength and conditioning programs, as well as some sport-specific skill instruction, will be able to resume on June 8 for grades 7-12, at the discretion of the individual school districts based on their particular circumstances.
For seventh and eighth graders, training programs may last up to the day prior to the first day of school. For incoming ninth through twelfth graders, programs can run up to the day prior to the first day of school or the day prior to the first day of the sports season, whichever comes first.
For athletes that participate in a sport that may start before the first day of school — such as football, volleyball, tennis and cross country — those athletes may not attend a summer strength and conditioning program or sport-specific skill session in any sport once their sport season has begun.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, attendance at workouts must be optional for the participating students. Students are also not required or allowed to make up any missed days of workouts.
Furthermore, schools are encouraged to continue providing students guidance for working out at home or remotely away from school. This can include measures such as virtual workouts and emailed regimens.
Other safety guidelines to counteract the virus include a requirement that schools maintain a ratio of at least one staff member per 20 students in attendance to ensure appropriate social distancing and hygiene is implemented.
All surfaces in workout areas must be thoroughly disinfected throughout and at the end of every day, and no clothing or towels may be laundered on site or shared during workouts.
Prairiland Athletic Director Steven Weddle said he’s encouraged by the plan and is happy to see a return to high school athletics.
“It’s time, and I was happy to hear the news,” Weddle said. “It’s a step in the right direction of getting our kids more conditioned and ready for an August start date.”
UIL officials are optimistic, but say they will continue to monitor the ongoing Covid-19 situation while following the advice of health professionals.
“We are cautiously optimistic about beginning summer strength and conditioning programs and marching band practices that safely allow students to get back to working with their coaches and directors in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year,” UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt said in a press release.
“While we are eager to resume UIL activities, we must do so carefully, deliberately and with an understanding that major adjustments are needed to ensure safety. The requirements outline an approach designed to help schools mitigate risk while ensuring students are physically prepared to return to activities in the Fall, should state and federal guidelines allow.”
