BOGATA — The Clarksville Lady Tigers rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final quarter to shock host Rivercrest Lady Rebels 50-44 in a District 15-AA battle between neighboring teams Tuesday night in the Rivercrest gym. The victory improves the Lady Tigers league record to a perfect 9-0 with games remaining against Linden-Kildare, Detroit and Mcleod left. Rivercrest falls to 4-4.
The Lady Tigers’ battle was uphill all night long as Coach Latisha Hearne’s team would trail at the end of each of the first three quarters, including opening the fourth quarter behind 37-30. The Lady Rebels pushed the advantage to 40-30, with 7:47 remaining in the game, when guard Farrah Savage drilled in a 3-pointer from the corner. Savage led Rivercrest in scoring with 15 points, although she spent valuable minutes during the opening half on the bench in foul trouble.
“We had some mental blocks of our own tonight. We thought we were going to come out a certain way, and we didn’t, and as hard as we were trying to fight to change it, it wasn’t happening as fast as we wanted it to,” said Clarksville first year coach Hearne. “So I just had to reassure them that, this is what we do.”
Clarksville would charge back. Senior point guard LaQuisha Clark scored on a drive, and that ignited a 13-1 run that gave the Lady Tigers a 43-41 advantage when Tyteanna Rosser scored off the break with 3:22 left in the game. Clark and Rosser were the only Clarksville players to score in double figures as they canned 16 and 13 points respectively.
Rivercrest drew to within 43-42 when Lexi Rushing connected on one of her two free throw shots with 2:32 left, but with 1:19 remaining in the contest, A’liyah Cherry hammered in a Clarksville 3, extending the Lady Tigers advantage to 47-43. Clark, Rosser and Mo Owens each posted a free throw late in the contest to help seal the victory.
“Once we got that lay-up in the fourth quarter, we just started flowing. That’s just what we needed and it turned things around for us in the fourth quarter. We bought in, we D-ed up, and we had to get a bucket and a stop,” Hearne said. “I am extremely proud of them tonight.”
It was the Lady Rebels who used 10 first quarter points from Avery Martin to dominate the opening frame, and Martin’s put back with 1:59 left in the opening period handed Coach Justin Milton’s Rivercrest team a 14-4 advantage, before Rivercrest moved to the second leading 14-9.
Ashley Rosser’s 3-pointer to start the second closed the gap to 14-12 for Hearne’s team, and a drive from Clark for a bucket at the 4:42 mark deadlocked the game at 16-all. A steal and coast to coast lay-up from Savage again gave Milton’s team the lead at 18-16.
But with 2:41 left in the period, Clark once again found daylight in the lane for a bucket, again deadlocking the contest this time at 18-all.
A put back from Savage started a 7-2 Rivercrest run that allowed the Lady Rebels to end the first half with a five point, 25-20 advantage.
A 6-0 run by Clarksville to start the third gave the Lady Tigers a 26-25 lead with 5:22 remaining, but the Lady Tigers would manage only four more points during the quarter, with the final Clarksville bucket coming from Mo Owens, which tied the game 30-all with 3:46 left in the period. Ashlin Johnson buried a deep 3-pointer and Savage scored on a drive, and then on a put back, as Rivercrest ended the frame by scoring the final seven points.
Clarksville only made three long range bombs in the game, after attempting an alarming number of shots from 3-point land. Owens, the top 3-point shooter on the team, did not make a hit from distance as Cherry came off the bench to stroke in two, and Ashley Rosser, a starter, added one.
Rivercrest also made three long range shots, with Johnson, Madi Lichtenwalter, and Savage each nailing one.
Lichetenwalter canned 12 points for the Lady Rebels, and Martin ended the game with her 10 first quarter points.
