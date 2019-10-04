The Panthers lost their district opener at Anna, but did have plenty of positives. The defense played well, holding the Coyotes offense under 300 yards and junior kicker Favian Morales booted a school-record 57-yard field goal. Despite that, head football coach Aaron Emeyabbi said he wants to see his team finish drives better and come away with points.
This week, the Panthers host Celina, and a special video from a nearby legend in former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Hall of Fame player, Troy Aikman, has the team amped up.
“One of my North Lamar classmates from 1997, Chad Bird, got this all together,” Emeyabbi said. “It was a very classy thing for him and Mr. Aikman to do for our kids. Mr. Aikman has also been linked to North Lamar in the past and wanted to show his support. The team and coaches are very appreciative of all our supporters in Panther Nation. It was nice to see a legend like Mr. Aikman take the time to lift up our players.”
Aikman’s message comes before the Panthers face off against an elite and veteran Celina team, who has scored 41 points per game and has a state-championship pedigree.
“They have good size and experience,” Emeyabbi said of Celina. “They throw and catch the ball extremely well, which allows the run game to open up. They love to disrupt the offensive mesh point by diving into A and B gaps with a ton of man coverage.”
Facing Celina, who is 1-0 in district after a 63-7 drubbing of Sanger, will be a tall task. However, Emeyabbi wants to see his team compete hard against the Bobcats regardless.
“I want to see a tremendous amount of fight and heart — the kind that will stay with them the rest of their lives,” Emeyabbi said. “When it comes to building character for real world situations, North Lamar does it as well as anyone. The majority of our kids have something positive to offer society and this world. North Lamar doesn’t have to raise that standard, it is the standard when building young men and women’s character for real world situations.”
The Panthers host the Bobcats at 7:30 tonight at R.L. Maddox Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.