CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Blue Tigers moved to 2-0 in District 10-2-A Division II play on Friday, homecoming night at New Century Club Field, with their 70-40 win over the Overton Mustangs. The victory also allowed head coach Derek Schlieve’s team to climb above .500 for the season as the team now owns a 4-3 record.
After falling behind 8-0 with 7:42 left in the opening frame, Clarksville answered the call by moving to a 24-8 advantage with 3:44 remaining in the first, when senior quarterback Quay Scales scored on a 9-yard run, and then fired the conversion pass to senior wideout Tra’Derrian Rose.
“I feel like the offense did a nice job and we were able to get the ball in our playmakers hands, and we were able to take what the defense was giving us, and put points on the board,” Schlieve explained. “But defensively, physically, we struggled at the point of attack, and that’s an area we want to work on.”
Scales had an outstanding night, as he completed 9-of-14 passes for an alarming 401 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also contributed a 3-yard scoring run, 4 conversion runs and completed 2 conversion passes.
It was the seventh-straight loss for the Mustangs, who battled hard in an effort to claim their first win of the year, but the speed and quickness of the Tigers proved too much for Overton, who relied on the running of back Geovonteo Dennis. The Mustangs running back shouldered the bulk of the Mustangs offense. He rushed for 231 of Overton’s 286 rushing yards on 28 carries. The Blue Tigers produced 488 yards of offense in the game.
“They (Mustangs) were bigger and physical and wanted to get the game played in close confines. And they did an excellent job of coming out and opening the game with that onside kick that they recovered. I don’t think we were as focused then as we needed to be. We expected a physical match up, and they certainly brought that,” Schlieve said.
It was a first period in which the teams combined for 48 points with the Tigers holding a 32-16 advantage when the teams moved to the second quarter. And, in the game, it was certainly a big play night for the Blue Tigers as Scales completed seven passes that covered more than 35 yards.
On the Blue Tigers’ first play of the second quarter, Scales delivered a strike to junior receiver R.J. Owens over the middle. Owens then raced to the left sideline on his way to an electrifying 91-yard touchdown with 7:57 remaining in the quarter, lifting Schlieve’s team to a commanding 40-16 lead after Scales fired a conversion pass to sophomore receiver Amarion Black.
Owens hauled in three passes during the night for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns with his remaining scores covering 61 and 62 yards. Black caught a 44-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter, returned a first-quarter kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown and added two conversion pass receptions in the game.
With 2:31 left in the second, Rose scored on a 55-yard reception from Scales that was followed by reserve senior quarterback Michael Moore firing the conversion pass to Rose. Clarksville then added Owens’ 62-yard touchdown reception, and Moore found Black with the conversion pass as the Tigers carried a 56-24 advantage into the dressing room at the intermission.
The second half moved through much faster than the opening two frames, as the teams used a running game clock for the majority of the half. The Tigers managed a touchdown in each of the final two quarters with Owens catching his third touchdown pass with 6:53 remaining in the third, and Scales adding the conversion run lifting Clarksville to a 64-24 lead before the team entered the final frame with the Tigers in control at 64-32.
Jayden Dotson, a senior wide receiver, scored the final Tigers touchdown of the game with 11:03 left, on a 15-yard run, moving the advantage to 70-32 before the Mustangs produced the final points of the contest on a 4-yard run with 7:21 left in the game. Dotson’s score was his first varsity touchdown.
Defensively, Ardadrian Gray had an exceptional game for the Blue Tigers.
Coach Schlieve says the junior linebacker has been a bright spot for the team, who wants to be physical at the point of attack, and who has been taking on blocks and making tackles well.
Neo Scales, who has produced some strong plays defensively, had a good night on offense, catching a pair of passes for 45 yards.
The Tigers left the field with all players receiving game action with Na’Quavus Caesar, a freshman coming off the bench to rush the football on two occasions for 30 strong yards.
The Blue Tigers will head to neighboring Detroit, for a game against the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Detroit defeated James Bowie 40-36 in a close contest on Friday night to also improve to 2-0 in league play.
Clarksville, the defending district champion, was the pre-district choice to claim the title once again, with the Eagles being projected to finish second.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Overton: 16 8 6 8 40
Clarksville: 32 24 8 6 70
Overton total yards: 299
Clarksville total yards: 488
Clarksville passing leaders: Q. Scales, 9-for-14, 401
Clarksville rushing leaders: N. Caesar, 2-30; J. Dotson, 2-23; T. Rose, 1-15; N. Marcy, 2-7; Q. Scales, 3-5; A. Black, 2-0
Clarksville receiving leaders: R. Owens, 3-214; T. Rose, 2-92; N. Scales, 2-45; A. Black, 1-44; M. Moore, 1-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.