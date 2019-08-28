The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team won its 16th match of the year in 17 tries Tuesday night in Pattonville.
Prairiland cruised past Texas High in straight sets by a final score of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-21.
Baylor Sessums led the way with 12 kills, 15 assists and 7 digs, while Reese Parris put down 10 kills and had 4 total blocks.
Madison Clark dished out 19 assists, while Trynity Chapman finished with 14 digs. T.J. Folse hammered home 7 kills, while Brook Tuck and Abi Farmer recorded 3 and 2 kills, respectively. Audrey Gray chipped in with 5 digs and Tuck had 3.
The Lady Pats will play again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Greenville.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Texas High: 14 12 21 N/A N/A 0
Prairiland: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Texas High statistics unavailable
Prairiland kill leaders: B. Sessums, 12; R. Parris, 10; T. Folse, 7; B. Tuck, 3; A. Farmer, 2
Prairiland dig leaders: T. Chapman, 14; B. Sessums, 7; A. Gray, 5; B. Tuck, 3
Prairiland assist leaders: M. Clark, 19; B. Sessums, 15
Prairiland serving aces: A. Farmer, 1
Chisum sweeps Clarksville
The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team dominated on the road, defeating Clarksville in straight sets by a final score of 25-10, 25-18 and 25-11.
The Lady Mustangs were in control the entire way, led by Chloe Prestridge, who finished with 12 kills and 9 digs. Lexie Brown was impactful with 9 kills and 8 digs, while Chloe Miller recorded 8 kills and 2 aces. Landrey Howard had 10 digs, and Kelsea Ball tallied 17 assists.
The Lady Mustangs take the court again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Quinlan Ford.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Chisum: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Clarksville: 10 18 11 N/A N/A 0
Clarksville statistics unavailable
Chisum kill leaders: C. Prestridge, 12; L. Brown, 9; C. Miller, 9; Z. England, 2; L. Howard, 2
Chisum dig leaders: L. Howard, 10; C. Prestridge, 9; A. Roberts, 9; L. Brown, 8; K. Ball, 6; Z. England, 5
Chisum assist leaders: K. Ball, 17
Chisum serving aces: Z. England, 5; C. Miller, 2; L. Brown, 1; C. Prestridge, 1; A. Roberts, 1
