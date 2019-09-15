BOGATA — The Rivercrest Lady Rebels opened up district play on a positive note, but it didn’t come without struggles.
The Lady Rebels, the reigning district champions of the past two years, were pushed by visiting district rival Clarksville in the first two close sets, and needed to wake up to finish the final set strong and ultimately win by a final score of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-14.
“I’m hoping that it really inspired them,” Lady Rebels head volleyball coach Katelyn James said. “I know it wasn’t my nicest moment, but sometimes you just have to be tough. It was our homecoming day, and I think our focus is just 100 million different places elsewhere. Hopefully by kind of yelling at them it sparked some encouragement and helped them lock in.”
James let the team know her displeasure with the performance in the first two sets during the intermission between the second and third sets. However, it seemed to spark Rivercrest as the team played its best set of the match in that third set, winning by double digits.
“Our energy picked up a lot in the third set and our serving was huge,” Rivercrest junior Maxie Alford said. “We didn’t have energy in the first two sets, but we were ready to get the win and get out of there.”
Rivercrest jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first set and looked to be set to cruise, but Clarksville, led by senior LaQuesha Clark, had other ideas.
The Lady Tigers ended up taking an 8-6 lead after a 7-0 run to make it a game. The Lady Tigers took a 10-7 lead after a big kill from the back row by Clark, but three Clarksville errors tied it up at 10-10.
The set continued to see saw until Rivercrest took the lead for good at 14-12 after a pair of Clarksville errors and an ace from McKenzie Walton pushed the home team ahead. The service game for Rivercrest proved to be a difference maker in this match as the team recorded 21 aces.
“One of our strengths is definitely serving to spots and one thing I can utilize here,” James said. “We already played Clarksville in a tournament and knew where their weaker players were and what their serve-receive looked like. It helped us get them out of system so they couldn’t consistently set up their offense against us.”
Rivercrest held a 15-12 lead in the second set, which grew to 18-13 after a kill from Walton, but Clarksville cut the deficit to two on a 3-0 run. Then, Rivercrest’s service game took over as the Lady Rebels ended the set with two aces. Rivercrest went on to dominate in the third set playing with good energy and jumping ahead by double digits in the middle of the set, which was important for the team’s confidence.
“I think it was really important to execute and get the win,” Rivercrest senior Lexi Rushing said. “I think it helped us state that we are district champs and potentially can be again this year. From here, we will just have to continue to play hard and see how the season goes.”
Alford led Rivercrest with 7 kills, 10 digs, 1 block and 3 aces, while Rushing finished with 3 kills, 7 digs, 14 assists and 4 aces. Madi Lichtenwalter tallied a team-high 15 digs to go with 3 kills and 2 aces, while Ashlin Johnson added 4 kills and 2 aces. McKenzie Walton recorded 4 kills, 6 digs and 6 aces, while Lindsey Anschutz finished with 5 kills. Korie Mankins contributed as well with 3 kills, 11 assists and 4 aces.
The Lady Rebels look to continue the winning trend at 6 p.m. Tuesday at district rival Detroit.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Clarksville: 20 21 14 N/A N/A 0
Rivercrest: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Clarksville statistics unavailable
Rivercrest kill leaders: M. Alford, 7; L. Anschutz, 5; A. Johnson, 4; M. Walton, 4; M. Lichtenwalter, 3; K. Mankins, 3; L. Rushing, 3
Rivercrest dig leaders: M. Lichtenwalter, 15; M. Alford, 10; L. Rushing, 7; M. Walton, 6; K. Mankins, 5; R. Huddleston, 2; L. Anschutz, 1; A. Johnson, 1
Rivercrest assist leaders: L. Rushing, 14; K. Mankins, 11; M. Alford, 1; M. Lichtenwalter, 1
Rivercrest blocks: M. Alford, 1
Rivercrest service aces: M. Walton, 6; K. Mankins, 4; L. Rushing, 4; M. Alford, 3; A. Johnson, 2; M. Lichtenwalter, 2
