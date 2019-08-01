COLLEGE STATION — In the finale of its first year, the Paris Track Club competed in the state track meet in College Station from July 25 to 28. Led by incoming Paris High School senior, Tatianna Washington, the Paris Track Club had top-8 finishes in six different events — three of them from Washington.
“I’m extremely proud with this being our first year and all of us not really knowing what to expect when we got to the state meet,” Paris Track Club head coach Kevin Adkins said. “I loved the way our kids responded to that challenge, and the kids and I are already really looking forward to next year. We will start back up in December, but overall it was a great first year. I’ve got all my kids coming back — I’m not losing anybody — so I’m really looking forward to next year.”
Adkins said “nobody — boy or girl — can outwork” Washington, and to his credit, she earned a silver medal in the long jump, and finished seventh in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash events. Adkins gave similar praise to Washington’s teammate Enchantra Roberson, who finished eighth place in the 100 meter dash.
In addition to these awards, the girls 16U sprint relay team of Roberson, Kashyra Gunn, Naomi Fountain and Ashley McGuire took home sixth place in the 4x100 meter relay, while Malik Johnson earned eight place in the long jump in the 12U boys division.
With all of the success in its first year as an organization, Adkins is even more excited about the future of the club and its promising athletes.
“With the kids I’ve got coming back like Tatianna Washington and Enchantra Roberson for the 18U girls, all the way down to Aldren Gill, Rylan Morris and Jaydrien Henderson in the 12U boys — there’s kids all across the board that are just fast,” Adkins said. “They can flat out work and they’re willing to work and learn the sport of track better. I’m really excited about what we have coming in the future.”
The first track season finished following the conclusion of the state meet, but will start back up later in December. Sign ups for all athletes cost $45 per person. The fee includes a team uniform and registration. Adkins said athletes from all schools in Lamar County and its surrounding areas are welcomed and encouraged to sign up. For any questions or for information, call 903-715-6648, or send an email to coach.adkins34@gmail.com.
