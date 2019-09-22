COMMERCE — The Paris Lady Wildcats Volleyball team put its 9-match win streak on the line against a tough foe. The Lady ’Cats traveled to Commerce to take on the No. 14-ranked Lady tigers of Class 3A, and played in a close match.
However, Commerce was able to defend its home court on homecoming night. Paris (22-6) had its winning streak snapped in a 4-set loss by a final score of 25-27, 25-22, 19-25 and 18-25.
“The girls pushed themselves and worked together, but there were some inconsistencies,” Lady ’Cats head volleyball coach Ashley Green said. “They had really good moments, but we were inconsistent with some other stuff. Altogether, it helped bring us back, but we couldn’t catch all the way back up from the deficits we had.”
The Lady ’Cats and Lady Tigers battled neck and neck each set, starting with a compelling first set. Paris held a slim lead towards the end of the set at 22-17 after kils from sophomore Lilly Lewis and junior Hannah Gibbons, but a 3-0 spurt from Commerce cut the deficit to two points.
A kill from senior Grace Woodby a few points later gave Paris a 24-21 lead, putting the Lady ’Cats a single point away from a 1-0 lead in sets. However, Commerce had other ideas as the Lady Tigers put together a 4-0 run to take a 25-24 lead. A block by the Lady ’Cats on the following point tied it at 25-25, but Commerce was the beneficiary of a hard kill and a hard serve without a return to steal the opening set. Commerce’s service game proved to be problematic as it kept Paris out of its usual offensive rhythm, and will remain a point of emphasis in practice.
“Serve-receive is always important and it’s tough because, without a pass, there’s no set or hit,” Green said. “We constantly practice at it every day, but we just need to keep working at it and going hard at it every day. Sometimes we’re good at it, but sometimes we’re off. It’s just about being consistent with the serve-receive.”
Paris was down 21-16 after it was called for a double in the second set, and Green called timeout. Then, Paris quickly erased the deficit with a 6-0 run, capped off by a kill from McAmis and forced Commerce to call timeout. McAmis skillfully tipped the ball to a hole in Commerce’s strong defense to push the lead to 23-21, which eventually propelled Paris to a 25-22 victory in the second set.
In the next two sets, Paris hung with Commerce every point until the very end as the home team was able to pull away in both. Paris trailed 14-5 in the fourth set, but was able to cut it to 15-13 with an impressive 9-1 run. The run was capped off by a kill from senior setter Tori Weatherford and a double from Commerce. The Lady Tigers pushed ahead 19-13, but Paris again made it close, trimming the deficit to 19-16 after a kill from McAmis, a tip from Lewis and a Commerce error. However, the home team ended the set on a 6-2 run to seal the deal at home.
McAmis led Paris in the loss with 13 kills, 16 digs, 2 aces and 1 block, while Woodby recorded 15 kills, 20 digs and 1 block. Lewis added 4 kills, 4 blocks and 20 assists, while Weatherford finished with 3 kills, 5 blocks, 5 digs and 25 assists. Chapman posted 3 kills, 6 blocks and 3 digs, while Gibbons added 7 kills, 6 blocks and 2 digs. Skylar Coursey had 9 digs to anchor the defense, while Riley Bills totaled 6 digs.
Even though the winning streak came to a close, Green is pleased with the confidence and experience her team gained, and is looking for even more from her squad as district nears.
“I believe it’s the confidence we’ve come to have from the tournaments, the wins and knowing that we can keep up with those 5A teams have helped us play the way we’ve been playing,” Green said. “But, there’s always room for progression and we can’t plateau because district hasn’t even started. We’ve got to keep building.”
The Lady ’Cats’ regular season march resumes at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Anna.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Paris: 25 25 19 18 N/A 1
Commerce: 27 22 25 25 N/A 3
Commerce statistics unavailable
Paris kill leaders: G. Woodby, 15; M.McAmis, 13; H. Gibbons, 7; L. Lewis, 4; P. Chapman, 3; T. Weatherford, 3
Paris dig leaders: G. Woodby, 20; M. McAmis, 16; S. Coursey, 9; R. Bills, 6; T. Weatherford, 5; P. Chapman, 3; H. Gibbons, 2
Paris assist leaders: T. Weatherford, 25; L. Lewis, 20
Paris blocks: P. Chapman, 6; H. Gibbons, 6; T. Weatherford, 5; L. Lewis, 4; M. McAmis, 1; G. Woodby, 1
Paris service aces: M. McAmis, 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.