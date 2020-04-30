Sports fans looking to get their fix of athletic competition have been sorely lacking over the past two months, as all local, collegiate and professional athletics have been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Soon, though, local sports fans will be able to get their fix and relive classic local high school football, basketball and baseball games, which are being broadcast on FBC-TV Channel 16.
Games will be aired Sunday at 2 p.m., Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., Thursday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at Midnight and 2 p.m.
The first game shown was a football game between the North Lamar Panthers and the Bonham Warriors.
The second game was a 1987 baseball game between the Paris Wildcats and the Jesuit Rangers.
In the third week, local residents will be able to see a classic crosstown showdown basketball game, when the Paris Wildcats took on the North Lamar Panthers in 1990. Both boys and girls games will be aired from the matchups.
The games were recorded by the First Baptist Church of Paris, which in 1988 began a television ministry to record their church services.
Shortly after that, the church entered into a partnership with the local cable systems to provide programming of interest to local residents. This included local sports coverage.
“The conversion of the tapes might be a challenge due to their age,” Jon McFadden, media contractor for the church, said in a press release. “So far, however, the tapes have proven to be in good condition.”
Accompanying the games is commentary from several local figures, including Tom Hergenrader, who was the featured play-by-play commentator for a number of years alongside Greg Cunningham, Roger Stripland, Dale Routon, Greg Higgins and more.
