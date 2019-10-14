Winning games has been the common theme for the Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team, and the trend did not change at home in a dominant performance against the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks.
Pleasant Grove, who was coming off a four-set loss at North Lamar on Tuesday night, was looking to bounce back. However, the team hit a brick wall in the form of the district-leading Lady ’Cats. Paris clamped down defensively and used a potent and consistent offense to sweep the visiting Lady Hawks by a final score of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-16.
Paris head volleyball coach Ashley Green said that the team knew that having losses against Commerce and Anna were a wake up call for them entering the first round of district play. She noted that the seniors and the rest of the players have been working hard each and every day, which has brought the team to this point. Paris (26-7, 4-0) owns a perfect record in district play after the impressive win over Pleasant Grove.
“We had a pep rally earlier at the elementary school, and we were already locked in with the mentality that we were going to win the game,” Lady ’Cats head volleyball coach Ashley Green said. “We worked hard the whole week, we had a bye and scouted them (Pleasant Grove) which all helped. Everything was really working in our favor, and the girls came out, played like they should, didn’t give up and swept a good team like that being able to finish the job in three sets — that was huge.”
Green has set the standard and the players have bought in. The positive mindset and practices were key in the victory Friday night.
“I think we’ve been really staying together as a team and not giving up, which has helped us win big games like this one,” Lady Wildcats senior setter Tori Weatherford said. “This was a big game for us, and staying together, working hard and practicing hard helped us pull through.”
The Lady ’Cats took a 17-11 lead in the first set following back-to-back kills from senior outside hitter Grace Woodby, then junior middle blocker Hannah Gibbons followed with an ace to give Paris an 18-11 lead. Pleasant Grove added to Paris’ lead with a hitting error and called timeout. However, another mishandled Gibbons serve and a kill from sophomore setter Lilly Lewis inflated the advantage to 21-11.
Paris closed the set with strong defense and powerful offense, and sophomore middle blocker Presli Chapman ended the convincing first-set victory with a kill.
“Everyone has been contributing to the team,” Green said. “If one is struggling, we have everybody else to pick each other up. We are a good team and we are helping each other out no matter who may be on or off their game.”
The second set proved to be tougher for Paris to claim as Pleasant Grove provided more resistance. An ace from Lewis pushed a slim Paris lead to 17-14, but Pleasant Grove tied the set at 18-all on a 4-1 run. Sophomore outside hitter Macey McAmis put down a kill on the next point to push Paris ahead 19-18, but the Lady Hawks responded with a 4-0 run to take a 22-19 lead, forcing Paris to call timeout. Then, Paris’ underclassmen took over.
“Our younger girls have really stepped it up this year, and they’ve given everything they have,” Paris senior libero Skylar Coursey said. “We’ve set the standard for them, and they’ve definitely reached it. Seeing this has meant a lot to me and the rest of the seniors, and we know the program will be in good hands when we graduate.”
Gibbons started the comeback surge with back-to-back kills to quickly cut the deficit to 22-21. After that, McAmis hammered home a kill to tie the set at 22-22. Then, Gibbons took over, scoring the next three points. She punished a free ball in front of the 10-foot line to give Paris a 23-22 lead and ignite the crowd. Gibbons followed with an equally exciting encore, blocking the next two Pleasant Grove kill attempts to end the set 25-22 in favor of Paris.
The Lady ’Cats jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the third set and did not face any serious threats from Pleasant Grove down the stretch to secure the sweep.
Gibbons led the way for Paris with 10 kills, 7 blocks, 5 digs and 2 aces, while Woodby poured in 9 kills, 5 digs and 1 ace. Weatherford collected 20 assists, 2 kills, 9 digs and 1 block, while McAmis added 7 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks and 2 aces. Lewis contributed with 4 kills, 11 assists, 3 blocks and 1 ace, while Chapman had 3 kills, 2 digs and 1 block. Bella Hill registered 5 digs, Coursey tallied 6 digs and Riley Bills compiled 3 digs.
The Lady ’Cats (28-7, 4-0) will take the court again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pittsburg.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Pleasant Grove: 13 22 16 N/A N/A 0
Paris Lady ’Cats: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Paris kill leaders: H. Gibbons, 10; G. Woodby, 9; M. McAmis, 7; L. Lewis, 4; P. Chapman, 3; T. Weatherford, 2
Paris dig leaders: T. Weatherford, 9; S. Coursey, 6; H. Gibbons, 5; B. Hill, 5; G. Woodby, 5; M. McAmis, 4; R. Bills, 3; P. Chapman, 2
Paris assist leaders: T. Weatherford, 20; L. Lewis, 11
Paris blocks: H. Gibbons, 7; L. Lewis, 3; M. McAmis, 3; P. Chapman, 1; T. Weatherford, 1
Paris service aces: H. Gibbons, 2; M. McAmis, 2; L. Lewis, 1; G. Woodby, 1
