COOPER — The Cooper Bulldogs football team opened its season with a bang, defeating Class 4A Farmersville at Bulldog Stadium by a final score of 46-7.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead after a 60-yard rushing touchdown from senior Collin McGuire and a 6-yard rushing score from junior quarterback Jaxson McGuire.
The Farmers put together a touchdown drive late in the first quarter to cut the deficit in half, but that was as close as they got.
Cooper quickly countered with another 60-yard scamper, this time from Jaxson McGuire. The successful point after attempt extended the lead to 21-7.
The Bulldogs added another score on the ground to make it 27-7 after one quarter of play. The extra point was no good, and the teams entered the dressing room with the score still at 27-7.
Cooper continued to dominate in the second half, outscoring the Farmers 19-0 in the final two quarters, and finishing the contest with a total of 546 yards — all but 27 of those yards came on the ground.
The Bulldogs will play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rivercrest.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Farmersville: 7 0 0 0 7
Cooper: 27 0 6 13 46
Farmersville total yards: N/A
Cooper total yards: 546
Cooper passing leaders: J. McGuire, 1-for-1, 27 yards, 1 TD
Cooper rushing leaders: C. McGuire, 8 carries, 207 yards, 3 TDs; J. Limbaugh, 13 carries, 175 yards, 1 TD; J. McGuire, 10 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs
Cooper tackling leaders: L. Houchins, 8; T. Weathers, 7; K. Fogelberg, 6; D. Hilliard, 6
