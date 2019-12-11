The No. 18-ranked Paris Wildcats hosted the Class 5A Mount Pleasant Tigers in the ’Cats’ home opener. The packed house was treated to a strong display of fast-paced and high quality basketball by both teams on Tuesday night.
The two teams traded the lead early on until Mount Pleasant created a slim margin. Every time the Tigers looked poised to run away with it, Paris went on a run to make it close. In the end, however, the Tigers were able to escape Paris with a 67-62 win.
“We played hard, and we didn’t play that bad, but we had way too many turnovers,” Wildcats head basketball coach Billy Mack Steed said. “Mount Pleasant creates a lot of turnovers with their team speed, they don’t have a slow player on the floor anywhere. They make it difficult to play against them. There were a couple of tough calls against us on charges that could have changed the game around where we could have scored instead of them getting free throws, but a lot of the turnovers were our own fault.”
Paris held a small lead three times in the game after senior guard Trae Johnson scored the game’s first bucket on a layup with 7:42 left (2-0), two made free throws from senior post Trevon Dennis with 7:17 left (4-3) and a 3-pointer from senior guard Gavyn Hollje with 6:24 remaining (7-5).
The Tigers countered with a 6-0 run to take an 11-7 lead, but Dennis canned a 3-pointer with 4:24 left to cut the deficit to 11-10 in the opening quarter.
Mount Pleasant opened up a 24-15 lead early in the second quarter, but Paris fought back with a 10-2 run capped by a two-handed breakaway dunk from sophomore Jaelyn Lee with 4:18 left in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 26-25.
Mount Pleasant called a timeout and responded with a quick 6-0 run to force Paris to burn a timeout. The ’Cats got back in it, cutting the deficit to 39-34 at the half after a layup from Lee with 36 seconds left and two free throws from junior Zy’kius Jackson with 6.8 seconds remaining.
Mount Pleasant won the third quarter by outscoring Paris 13-7 and taking a 52-41 lead into the fourth, but Paris was not done.
The ’Cats clawed their way back into the game after four points from Jackson, a pull-up 3-pointer with 5:48 left from Dennis and two free throws from senior guard Jameon Mitchell with 5:30 left. Paris trailed 54-50 and later cut the deficit to 58-55 after an and-one layup plus the free throw from Mitchell with 4:31 remaining in regulation.
The Tigers scored inside to extend the lead to five points, but Dennis knocked down two free throws with 2:22 left to trim Mount Pleasant’s lead to 60-57. Later in the quarter, Paris had the ball with under a minute left trailing 63-60, but the 3-pointer was off and Mount Pleasant was able to hold Paris off down the stretch.
Dennis led the Wildcats with a game-high 19 points, while Lee scored 11 points. Johnson finished with 10 points, while Jackson and Mitchell each recorded 7 points. Hollje added 6 points, and Troy Jones ended the night with 2 points.
Moving forward in the season, Paris (8-3) wants to see improvement in certain areas to get back on the winning trend.
“We’ve got to protect the ball better and rebound better,” Steed said. “They had a kid tonight that just killed us on the boards — we couldn’t keep him off the boards. You can’t win if you can’t rebound, and we didn’t do a good job rebounding tonight.”
The Wildcats will play again at in the New Boston Tournament from Thursday through Saturday. Paris will open with two Thursday games starting at 2 p.m. against Daingerfield, followed by another game at 8 p.m. against Arkansas High.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Mount Pleasant: 19 20 13 15 67
Paris Wildcats: 15 19 7 21 62
Mount Pleasant scorers: P. Chism, 15; W. Hills, 10; J. Brown, 8; Z. Okoh, 8; J. Hargrave, 7; K. Morris, 7; B. Cooper, 6; J. Hines, 3; M. McCrumby, 2; D. Williams, 1
Paris scorers: T. Dennis, 19; J. Lee, 11; T. Johnson, 10; Z. Jackson, 7; J. Mitchell, 7; G. Hollje, 6; T Jones, 2
Mount Pleasant FGM: W. Hills, 5; J. Brown, 4; P. Chism, 4; J. Hargrave, 3; K. Morris, 3; B. Cooper, 2; Z. Okoh, 2; J. Hines, 1; M. McCrumby, 1
Paris FGM: T. Dennis, 6; J. Lee, 5; T. Johnson, 4; J. Mitchell, 2; B. Gray, 1; G. Hollje, 1; Z. Jackson, 1;
Mount Pleasant 3PFGM: J. Hines, 1; K. Morris, 1; Z. Okoh, 1
Paris 3PFGM: T. Dennis, 2; G. Hollje, 1
Mount Pleasant FT: 14-for-24; P. Chism, 7-10; Z. Okoh, 3-4; B. Cooper, 2-5; J. Hargrave, 1-2; D. Williams, 1-2; J. Brown, 0-1
Paris FT: 19-for-30; Z. Jackson, 5-6; T. Dennis, 5-9; J. Mitchell, 3-3; G. Hollje, 3-6; T. Johnson, 2-2; J. Lee, 1-4
