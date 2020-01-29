The Chisum Lady Mustangs jumped ahead of the Cooper Lady Bulldogs early in Tuesday’s game and didn’t look back en route to a 55-39 victory.
Senior forward Zoe Tucker led the team with 16 points, as well as grabbing 18 big rebounds. Sophomore Harmony Marsh also tallied a double-double in the effort, with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Landrey Howard added 10 points.
Cooper was held to just a field goal and a pair of free throws in the first quarter, and the Lady Mustangs finished the quarter up 12-4. Howard scored five first quarter points to help her team secure the early lead.
Points were easier to come by for the Lady Bulldogs throughout the rest of the game, but they didn’t have much success stopping the Lady Mustangs, either. In the second quarter, Cooper scored 12 points, but Chisum was able to stretch its lead with 14.
Chisum finished the game strong, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter. Tucker and senior Lexie Brown each scored four points apiece in the final quarter.
The Lady Mustangs will be in action again Friday, when they face off against the Commerce Lady Tigers. Cooper’s next game will be against the Chapel Hill Red Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.