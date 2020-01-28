The Paris Wildcats soccer team defeated the Ferris Yellowjackets on Monday by a score of 2-0.
Paris scored one goal in each half to help them pull away, scored by sophomore Miguel Rivera and Junior Kellen Gibson.
Junior Jesus Rangel and sophomore Jeovanny Avitua contributed with assists on the goals.
The Paris Wildcats remain undefeated, at 10-0-1.
The team has one more non-conference game, at Celina on Jan. 31, before beginning conference play at Liberty-Eylau in Texarkana on Feb. 1. The team’s first home conference game will come against Pleasant Grove on Feb. 14.
