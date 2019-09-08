Following a tough loss to Rivercrest last week in their season opener, the Chisum Mustangs were looking to get their early season back on track against the visiting Lone Oak Buffaloes. After electing to receive the opening kickoff, it looked like it could be a continuation of last week’s woes as the Mustangs lost a fumble on their opening snap, which set Lone Oak up with great field position.
On their opening drive, the Buffaloes managed a single first down before the Mustang defense bottled them up, thanks in large part to a combined sack by seniors Trentyn Ortega and Hayden Todd. This led to the game’s only field goal attempt which ended up being missed wide to the left.
After getting a defensive stop in their own territory, the Mustangs rode that momentum to their first score of the season, going 75 yards in just five plays. Senior running back Hayden Todd accounted for 70 of those yards on three rushing attempts, and the drive was punctuated by a 2-yard quarterback sneak by junior quarterback Levi Weems for a touchdown.
On the following defensive series, the Mustangs forced a Lone Oak three-and-out, leading to a blocked punt. Starting with great field position one the Lone Oak 26 yard line, the Mustangs needed just four plays to find the end zone again. Senior running back Trentyn Ortega accounted for 24 of those yards behind a huge 21-yard run, and capped off a pair of 2-yard rushes: one for the touchdown and the next for the successful two-point conversion.
With the momentum firmly in Chisum’s favor, Lone Oak started their next offensive possession with a short run followed by 31-yard pass completion to put them in Chisum territory. Two plays later, a Lone Oak receiver managed to get behind the Chisum secondary and caught a pass for a 35-yard touchdown. For the first time in the game, Chisum was not able to generate enough pressure with their pass rush. This would be a sign of things to come for the rest of the game, as Lone Oak managed to score 26 points in the second quarter alone.
While their defense began to relent in the second quarter, the Mustang offense continued clicking and managed to score another 14 points of their own. Freshman running back Espn Blyton led the charge for the Mustangs, as he recorded his first touchdown of the year on a 54-yard run in which he went untouched. Then, Weems got his second touchdown of the game on another quarterback sneak near the goal line.
Leading 28-26 to start the second half, the Mustangs were struck hard and fast by the Buffaloes on a 67-yard touchdown pass that was deflected through the hands of a fully-extended Chisum defender, directly into the arms of a Lone Oak receiver in full stride. This gave the Buffaloes their first lead of the game at 34-28. While this could have easily deflated the team, the Mustangs managed to score on their next possession after an 8-minute ground-and-pound drive, punctuated with a 16-yard touchdown by Todd, that saw them retake the lead at 35-34.
The Buffaloes, eager to get back on offense, managed to score the next 16 points of the game to take a 15-point lead at 50-35 before the Mustangs managed to score again on a touchdown run by senior running back Ryan Graham. The Mustangs were unable to convert the extra point, which allowed Lone Oak to nurse a two-score lead of 50-41 for the remainder of the game.
The loss Friday night drops the Mustangs to 0-2 on the season. They travel to Winnsboro (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night to take on the Raiders.
