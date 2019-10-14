PATTONVILLE — The Prairiland Patriots were coming off a big 48-29 district win at Leonard, looking to continue the winning momentum.
The Patriots were going blow for blow with visiting Bells in the beginning as first-half touchdowns from Gavin Watts and Cade Gordon kept Prairiland within 21-12 late in the second quarter. However, Bells turned up the juice, using a late score in the second quarter as fuel.
Bells took a 28-12 halftime lead, and found the end zone three times in the second half, while Prairiland couldn’t get its potent offense from last week going in a 49-12 home loss.
Watts scored on a short rushing touchdown early, while Gordon made a beautiful grab over a Bells defender in the end zone to provide Prairiland’s scores.
Bells amassed 491 total yards of offense to 212 for Prairiland.
Senior quarterback Connor Sessums managed the offense well as he finished with 13 carries for 53 yards to go with 132 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception on 9-of-20 passing. Watts had 8 carries for 18 yards, while Eli Rolen hauled in two passes for 65 yards. Brylee Galloway also chipped in with 4 catches for 51 yards.
Gordon led the defensive effort with 12 tackles and 2 tackles for a loss, while Noah Mayo had 11 tackles. Lincoln Smith had 8 stops, while Galloway and Jose Cortes each contributed with 6 tackles.
Prairiland will have its bye week, then will play the next week at 7:30 p.m. at rival Chisum on its homecoming night.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Bells: 14 14 7 14 49
Prairiland: 6 6 0 0 12
Bells total yards: 491
Prairiland total yards: 212
Prairiland passing leaders: C. Sessums, 9-for-20, 132 yards
Prairiland rushing leaders: C. Sessums, 13-53; G. Watts, 8-18; L. Morrison, 5-9
Prairiland receiving leaders: E. Rolen, 2-65; B. Galloway, 4-51; C. Gordon, 1-8; B. Nichols, 1-7; G. Watts, 1-1
