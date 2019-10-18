It’s do or die time for the North Lamar Panthers as the next three games are must-wins. In order to reach the postseason, North Lamar must defeat Sanger, Paris and Melissa consecutively. The team’s first test begins at home against the Sanger Indians, who are also without a win this season.
“There is no pressure on us,” Panthers head football coach Aaron Emeyabbi said. “The other teams are the ones that are ranked and suppose to finish in front of us. We are relaxed and ready to play. In order to finish with three straight wins we have to take care of Sanger first.”
The Indians enter Lamar County as North Lamar celebrates its homecoming night, which has provided a great deal of excitement for the team and school district as a whole.
“Panther Nation just had an awesome week with lots of activities and fun,” Emeyabbi said. “We are thankful that our superintendent Kelli Stewart for bringing back the bonfire tradition. It was electric. Lots of people showed up to support our kids and that is what Panther Nation is all about. Just another reason for what makes our school district so great.”
As North Lamar implements its new slot-T offense, Emeyabbi said Sanger has made a drastic change this season as well. With that, though, the focus must remain internal for North Lamar in terms of execution and effort.
“Offensively they mirror us — not from a schematic standpoint, but from a new offensive install and working through kinks,” Emeyabbi said of Sanger. “Defensively they do not stunt a whole lot. They are trying to get good at their base defense as well. We just need to worry about us and execute like I know we can. If we do that it could be a big night on both sides of the ball for the Panthers.”
Coming into this game, playing consistently throughout is paramount. More importantly, Emeyabbi hopes his players see the bigger picture of this season.
“It is very important. Every player on this team is taught not to make excuses. We’re not In the excuse making business. We still come in everyday to get better,” Emeyabbi said. “The mental state of these young men is wonderful. There are some adults that could not handle what they have been through mentally much less physically. I commend them every day for showing back up to keep taking one shovel full at a time out of adversity. I challenged them to have fun this week and enjoy homecoming. I also challenged them to find a balance with the task at hand and focus. That is a great thing for a young man to learn at an early stage in life. Being balanced and being able to multi-tasks is a strong ability to have in our day in time. Their mindset is we are getting better and that is what we try to do every day, every week, every month...I would not trade my boys for any team on the planet.”
North Lamar hosts Sanger on homecoming night at 7:30 tonight at R.L. Maddox Field.
