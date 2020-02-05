CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Lady Tigers assured themselves of at least a tie for the District 15-2-A championship, while remaining unbeaten in district play with a decisive 54-33 home win over the Linden-Kildare Lady Tigers on Tuesday night. Clarksville, now 10-0 in district competition, has two games remaining on the schedule, including a showdown Friday night in Detroit with the Lady Eagles. Coach LaTisha Hearne's squad will then end league play at home against pre-season favorite McLeod.
Senior, all state point guard LaQuesha Clark was the only Clarksville player to reach double figures with 24 points, as Hearne was able to allow all of her players to receive extensive game action.
The Lady Tigers stroked in seven 3-point field goals in the game with Aliyah Cherry gunning in three of the long range bombs, while Clark fired in two, and Ashley Rosser joined Tyteanna Rosser in contributing one each.
Clarksville, now 16-13 overall, held a 9-0 first quarter advantage when Cherry hammered in her second 3-pointer of the quarter with 1:02 left. Legacy Booker added a free throw before the Lady Tigers moved to the second frame leading 10-2.
With 7:40 remaining in the initial half, Payton Turner drew Linden-Kildare to with 10-4 with a jumper, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Tyteanna Rosser and Clark pushed the Clarksville advantage to 16-4, and the Lady Tigers would never look back as the team moved to a 24-11 halftime advantage.
Makiyla Bradley opened the third for Clarksville with a jumper from the key, which opened a 12-2 run as the Lady Tigers built a 36-13 lead when Ashley Rossser drilled in a 3-pointer with 3:50 left in the quarter. Clarksville would eventually enter the fourth leading 40-25.
During the final period, the Lady Tigers increased their advantage to 52-28 when Cherry knocked down her final 3-pointer with 2:47 remaining in the game. The Lady Tigers reached double-digit scoring in all four quarters. Linden-Kildare was scoreless from 3-point land.
Cherry and Ashley Rosser just missed reaching double figures with nine points each. Tyteanna Rosser scored seven points. Turner was the lone Linden-Kildare player to reach double figures with 15 points.
The visiting Lady Tigers have played much of the season under tough circumstances, after losing two teammates who were also sisters, in a tragic auto accident that occurred in the middle of December. The accident happened in front of Linden-Kildare High School.
The Lady Tigers made a pleasing gesture to the Linden-Kildare team when Clarksville traveled to the school during the first round of league play. Following that Saturday afternoon win, Hearne's team presented the L-K squad with two posters, which displayed the fallen athletes pictures. Hearne stated that the posters could be displayed in the Linden-Kildare locker room in memory of the two athletes.
_____
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|F
|Linden-Kildare
|2
|9
|14
|8
|33
|Clarksville
|10
|14
|16
|14
|54
Linden-Kildare
Payton Turner 15, Nord 6, Rhyme 6, Arnold 5, Hampton 1. Three Pointers: (none) Free Throws: 9-23 Fouls: 15
Clarksville
LaQuesha Clark 24, A. Rosser 9, Cherry 9, T. Rosser 7, Bradley 2, Booker 1, Gill 1, Stephens 1. Three Pointers: (7) A'lliah Cherry 3, LaQuesha Clark 2, Ashley Rosser 1, Tyteanna Rosser 1. Free Throws: 5-12 Fouls: 15 Record: 10-0 16-13
