CELINA — From the beginning of this pivotal district clash, Celina flexed its muscles on both sides of the ball. Both the state-ranked foes in the Paris Wildcats and Celina Bobcats knew the importance of this mega matchup, but the Bobcats’ bruising run game and aggressive defense proved too much in a surprising 34-0 shutout win to the surprise of many.
The Bobcats cashed in on five rushing touchdowns — with two scores covering more than 50 yards — and the defense did not allow Paris a single trip into the red zone.
“Celina really controlled the line of scrimmage,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We didn’t make the proper adjustments tonight, and this game was a testament to Celina. They came out and played tonight. We didn’t have our guys ready for the level of play they needed to play at. It’s that simple. At the end of the day, a legendary coach I started working for told me that players win games and coaches lose games. I really feel like I let our team down tonight in not having them ready to play the type of game we needed to play, but hats off to Celina. They had a message they wanted to send, and they sent it.”
Paris received the opening kickoff and mounted a solid drive to the Celina 43, but was ultimately forced to punt to the home team with 7:18 left in the opening quarter. The Bobcats suffered a net loss of only 13 yards of field position after the snap on the punt was mishandled, and Celina made Paris play.
It took just three plays for Celina’s senior running back Logan Point to find the end zone. He found paydirt with 6:32 remaining in the first on a 52-yard touchdown run where he was untouched. The PAT made it 7-0 early, but Paris looked to respond.
The Wildcats drove it down to the Celina 42 and were punting the ball again after Celina stuffed Paris’ rushing attack. However, a roughing the kicker call moved Paris to the Bobcats 28 yard line, giving the Wildcats a huge opportunity. Unfortunately for Paris, though, Celina’s defense stood tall forcing three consecutive negative plays in the form of a tackle for a loss, a sack and another tackle for a loss, which forced Paris to punt the ball to Celina again. The Bobcats looked to add to their lead as they regained possession at their own 21 with 1:19 left.
Celina’s second scoring drive leaked into the second quarter, where Point scored again, this time from 3 yards out to double the lead at 14-0 with 8:52 left before intermission. Two Paris three-and-outs bracketed a Celina punt, but the Bobcats’ rushing attack was re-energized as senior quarterback Hunter Watson took off for 56 yards to the house with 2:10 left in the second to make it a 21-0 lead after another successful PAT, which held up as the halftime score.
Celina added two more rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pad the lead to 34-0 after the final PAT try failed, and Paris could not get its offense in rhythm despite entering the second half with plenty of energy and effort.
Senior running back Do’rian Williams led the offense with 74 yards rushing on 12 carries, while senior defensive tackle Quin Dangerfield led the defense with 9 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss and split a sack with senior defensive end Tre McCarty, who recorded 5 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss of his own.
Paris (4-3 1-2) slipped to fourth place in the district with the loss, but knows it must stay the course with another massive game looming.
“It’s time for us to do — we need to do this together,” Hohenberger said. “We need to figure out a way to regroup. Hopefully the sun will come up tomorrow and we will be together. Adverse situations tell a lot about a person, and this is obviously some adversity we went through tonight, so we need to get up in the morning and do.”
The Wildcats gear up for their senior night game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against top-ranked Argyle.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Paris: 0 0 0 0 0
Celina: 7 14 0 13 34
Paris total yards: 124
Celina total yards: 330
Paris passing leaders: L. Hohenberger, 2-for-5, 20 yards
Paris rushing leaders: D. Williams, 12-74; J. Caldwell, 5-21; K. Washington, 10-13
Paris receiving leaders: B. Gray, 1-12; D. Williams, 1-8
