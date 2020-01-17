The Paris News logo
Rangers Fastpitch Softball, available to girls aged 4-18, is fast approaching. Games will be on Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Registration for 6U players is $60 and registration for 8U to 18U is $80. For more information, people can call 903-784-9299 or 903-517-0724.

