As Super Tuesday and the Iowa caucuses near, no clear consensus is apparent on who will be the Democratic presidential nominee. A cluster of candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, enter the final stretch with a plausible chance of winning Iowa’s caucuses. A poll released Friday by The Des Moines Register and CNN found them all with similar levels of support. Who do you think will be the frontrunner for the nomination?
