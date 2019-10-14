WOLFE CITY — The Honey Grove Warriors made a big statement on the road to open district play, defeating the Wolfe City Wolves.
Not only did Honey Grove win, the Warriors won convincingly, handing last year’s district champions their first shut out loss at home since 2007. Honey Grove dominated from the opening kickoff, and beat Wolfe City by a final score of 36-0.
Senior running back Trel Pruitt was a force for the Warriors on offense. He carried the ball 21 times for 127 yards and 3 touchdowns, while senior Jake Caffee caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Stroud, the senior signal caller who finshed with 2 completions for 69 yards and 6 carries for 21 yards.
Warriors linebackers Andrew Campbell and Brock Braley acnhored the dominant defensive effort with 12 tackles apiece. Honey Grove forced two turnovers against the Wolves — an interception and fumble recovery both by Stroud, who added 7 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss himself. Kenny Campbell impressed with 8 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss and 1 sack, while Luis Coronado had 8 tackles.
The Warriors (7-0, 1-0) remain undefeated and will play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Quinlan Boles.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Honey Grove: 6 12 8 8 34
Wolfe City: 0 0 0 0 0
Honey Grove total yards: 231
Wolfe City total yards: 146
Honey Grove passing leaders: H. Stroud, 2-for-4, 69 yards
Honey Grove rushing leaders: T. Pruitt, 21-127; H. Stroud, 6-21; A. Whitman, 6-18; B. Patrick, 4-6
Honey Grove receiving leaders: J. Caffee, 1-53; K. Thompson, 1-53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.