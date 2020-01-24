The Paris News’s sports department has a new editor.
For about a year and a half, Tommy Culkin has been a Paris News staff writer covering a variety of beats including business, education and nonprofits. On Thursday, he was promoted to the vacant sports editor role.
“Tommy is a seasoned news reporter and a sports lover, and I’m excited to see the coverage he’ll provide our multiple school districts and their great sports teams,” Paris News managing editor Klark Byrd said. “Tommy understands how important sports are to those involved and their families, and I believe he’ll provide them exciting game coverage and heartfelt features they’ll treasure for years to come.”
Culkin joined The Paris News in October 2018 after a more than two-year stint with The Clayton Tribune in Clayton, Georgia, where he also worked with Byrd as his editor. He is a North Carolina native and an Appalachian State University graduate.
While writing for The Tribune, Culkin earned recognition from the Georgia Press Association with four first place and two third place awards for news writing. In March 2019, Culkin also picked up the first place win from the Texas Press Association for his commentary discussing the Netflix Original series “Bojack Horseman.” On Saturday, Culkin earned a third place feature writing award with fellow staff writer Macon Atkinson for his Valentine’s Day story about Leroy and Fannie Chaffin’s long marriage.
“I’ve always been a huge sports fan, as anyone who reads my weekly columns can probably tell,” Culkin said. “I’m excited to bring my passion for sports to the local schools here in Lamar and Red River counties.”
At Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, Culkin received his bachelor’s degree in English, with a minor in communication studies.
While at the university, Culkin worked as a reporter for the student publication The Appalachian. During that time, he was a finalist for the Society of Professional Journalists’ Mark of Excellence Award.
