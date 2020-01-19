In a battle between District 15-AA teams for sole possession of first place in the league race, the home standing 14th ranked McLeod Longhorns handed the eighth ranked Clarksville Blue Tigers their second district defeat in the last two seasons with a 68-64 heart-stopping win to improve to a perfect 4-0 in the district race. Clarksville slips to 3-1 in league competition.
The Tigers got off to a rocky start, and found recovering very difficult, particularly in the first half. Clarksville starting guards Daquavian Griffin, Quay Scales, and Jalen Scott combined for only eight total points through the first two periods of action. Scott, one of the top scorers on the team, barely stepped on to the floor in the second half, as he left the game with an injury and did not return. The Tigers also committed some uncharacteristic turnovers, and it must be pointed out that there were certainly some officiating calls that left the Tigers in disbelief.
Still, Clarksville had an opportunity to steal the win late in the game. Trailing 33-19 at the intermission, Coach Willie Coulter’s Blue Tigers would charge back in the second half. Just before his exit in the second half, Scott buried his lone three pointer of the game with 7:46 left in period three, closing the gap to 33-22. Quay Scales, the Tigers other leading scorer, would score his first points of the game on a pair of three point field goals in the third, with his second closing the gap to 38-34 with 2:09 remaining in the quarter.
Michael Moore came off of the Clarksville bench and drilled in a three pointer to move Clarksville to within 40-37, with 1:27 left in period three, but the Longhorns would enter the fourth with a five point, 44-39 advantage.
Moore and Scales were instrumental in the Blue Tigers rally that fell just short down the stretch. With 5:52 left in the contest, Moore fired in a three pointer, while being fouled. The shot pulled Clarksville to within 48-47, but Moore was unable to connect on his free throw attempt.
Down the stretch the Blue Tigers would close the gap to just one point on two occasions. The first arrived when Tra’Derrian Rose scored a layup following a steal, with the bucket drawing Clarksville to within 61-60 with just over a minute remaining in the contest. The second came with 22 seconds left, and with the Tigers trailing 65-61. Moore fired in a deep three from out top, making the score 65-64. But, with the Tigers having to foul down the stretch, the lead grew to 66-64 with 0:18 left. A technical foul against the Tigers following a personal foul with four ticks remaining sealed the teams’ fate, as the Longhorns were able to can a pair of free throws.
During the game, Longhorn post player Trevor Deel was able to score points inside throughout the game. He scored a game high 24 points. Casey Smith added 19 points for the winning team.
The Blue Tigers hammered in 12 3-point field goals with nine arriving in the second half. Moore and Scales had four each, while Griffin added two, and Scott and Rose were good for one each. The Longhorns had three 3-point field goals in the game.
Scales led Clarksville with 20 points, all arriving during the second half. Moore scored 12, also all coming in the final two quarters. Rose reached double figures with 10 points.
A telling factor in the game was free throw shooting. Clarksville only attempted nine shots from the line, while making four of the attempts. The Longhorns made 15 of 26 free throw attempts.
Clarksville will travel to Maud on Tuesday night before concluding the first round of district play at home against James Bowie on Friday night.
Lady Tigers end
first round perfect
The showdown in McLeod on Friday night for first place honors at the end of the first round of District 15-AA play between the Clarksville Lady Tigers and McLeod Lady Longhorns, went in favor of the Clarksville Lady Tigers as first year Head Coach LaTisha Hearne guided her group to a convincing 56-39 win over the pre-season district favorite Lady Longhorns.
Makaiya Owens and LaQuisha Clark, both seniors, delivered for defending district champion Clarksville in a big way. Owens scored a game high 25 points, while in the process, banging home six three point field goals. She also reached double digits in rebounds and recorded an alarming number of blocked shots. Clark reached double figures in scoring with 14 points. She was also able to penetrate the lane for buckets and passes to her teammates. Clark also forced turnovers defensively for Clarksville which finished the first round of league play with a 6-0 record. Madison Gill contributed 12 points and some strong defensive play.
The Lady Longhorns were led in scoring by Kaitlyn Cross with 18 points. McLeod ends the first round of district competition with a 5-1 record. Clarksville will open the second round play at Maud on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers season record now stands at 12-13.
