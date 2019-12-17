BONHAM — The Prairiland Patriots basketball team looked to turn things around after going 1-3 in back-to-back tournaments. The Patriots started out behind by double figures at Bonham, but fought their way back into the game, which came down to the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.
However, Prairiland’s come back attempt came up just short as the team fell 63-52 at the Bonham Purple Warriors on Monday night.
“We stayed in our offense, moved the ball and worked for good looks inside,” Patriots head basketball coach Steven Weddle said. “It was big for us.”
The Patriots trailed 29-17 in the second quarter, but closed the quarter strong with a 19-7 scoring run. Back-to-back put back layups from Connor Sessums and Corban Adams inside of the final 20 seconds cut the deficit to 36-31 at the half. Then, Brylee Galloway canned a corner 3-pointer to open the third quarter as Prairiland trailed 36-34 with 7:24 left. However, each time Prairiland got close, including 56-52 with 1:41 left in the fourth quarter, Bonham had an answer with a scoring spurt to create more separation.
“We just need to step up to the line and believe we’re going to make free throws,” Weddle said. “Instead of being down 19-6 and having to claw back into the game, we need to be motivated, focused and ready to play. Until we do that, we’re going to struggle. When we figure that out and grow up a little bit, we will be fine.”
Sessums led Prairiland with a game-high 28 points, while Galloway and Butler scored 9 and 7 points, respectively.
The Patriots will play again at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Paul Pewitt.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Prairiland: 6 25 11 10 52
Bonham: 19 16 14 13 63
Prairiland scorers: C. Sessums, 28; B. Galloway, 9; R. Butler, 7; C. Adams, 3; B. Morrison, 3; B. Ballard, 2
Bonham scorers: Reeves, 21; Arrey, 12; Crosby, 11; Staber, 8; Rodriguez, 7; Mallory, 4
Prairiland FGM: C. Sessums, 9; B. Galloway, 3; R. Butler, 2; C. Adams, 1; B. Morrison, 1
Bonham FGM: Arrey, 6; Reeves, 6; Crosby, 4; Staber, 3; Mallory, 2; Rodriguez, 1
Prairiland 3PFGM: C. Sessums, 3; B. Galloway, 2
Bonham 3PFGM: Reeves, 5; Rodriguez, 1
Prairiland FT: 15-for-30; C. Sessums, 7-11; R. Butler, 3-6; B. Ballard, C. Adams, 1-2; B. Morrison, 1-2; B. Galloway, 1-5
Bonham FT: 13-for-20; Rodriguez, 4-4; Reeves, 4-6; Crosby, 3-4; Staber, 2-3; Arrey, 0-3
