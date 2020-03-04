More than halfway through the third quarter in Tuesday night’s game between the Paris Wildcats and the Henderson Lions, Paris looked dead in the water.
Down 17, not much had been going right so far, offensively or defensively. That began to change in the final minutes of the quarter though, as the Wildcats completed a comeback for the ages to beat Henderson and secure a spot in the regional semifinals.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth, tightly contested affair. The teams traded baskets in the opening stanza. Seniors Trevon Dennis and Jameon Mitchell scored five points apiece to lead Paris in the period, but it was ultimately the Lions who held a slim, two-point lead at the end of the period.
Even though the game was close in the first quarter, worrying signs were already starting to show. The team committed a number of uncharacteristic turnovers in the first quarter, and they found themselves missing several easy shots.
Troubles persisted in the second quarter. Due to continued cold shooting and at times lax defensive pressure, Henderson was able to push its lead to as many as 11 in the second quarter, and ended the first half with a nine-point advantage, up 33-24.
“We couldn’t make anything, whether it was a layup or a wide open three,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “We just couldn’t make a shot.”
When the second half started, things didn’t look to be going much better. The Lions pushed the lead all the way up 1o 17, thanks to a 12-4 Henderson run to open the quarter.
With the cold shooting, Steed turned to his bench, and it turned out to be that decision that gave Paris the spark they needed. Junior shooting guard Jeremerious Morgan and senior guard De’arius Dudley provided the team with a boost, including a pair of 3-pointers by Morgan and a pair of free throws by Dudley to go along with some strong defense in the post.
“Both of them were outstanding for us tonight,” Steed said. “And those threes weren’t a fluke; (Morgan) can really shoot the ball.”
Little by little, the Wildcats began to chip away at the lead, scoring with a renewed vigor and getting stop after stop at the defensive end. In addition to Morgan and Dudley, Paris also found scoring in their late third quarter run from Dennis, sophomore Jaelyn Lee and senior Trae Johnson.
And as momentum swung away from the Lions and to the favor of the Wildcats, the Paris fans who had made the trek to Wills Point for the game came alive. With each defensive stop, charge taken and shot made, the Paris side of the arena cheered with growing intensity.
“We fed off the energy from the crowd, and they helped us get back in it and get the win,” Dennis said.
Suddenly, it was Henderson that was floundering. After leading 45-28 with just under three minutes to go in the third quarter, they found themselves clinging to a slim 45-43 lead.
The Wildcats picked up right where they left off in the final quarter. The Wildcats cut the deficit to just one point in the opening seconds when Henderson was called for goaltending.
Less than a minute later, Johnson gave the Wildcats their first lead since the first quarter with a thunderous, one-handed dunk on a breakaway off of a steal by Dennis.
As he powered the ball through the hoop, he let out an emphatic roar, and the Paris fanbase reached a deafening furor.
“I just had to keep being positive and play as a team, play for my brothers and keep fighting,” Johnson said.
Dennis said that despite the hole Paris found themselves in late in the game, they never doubted that they could turn it around and leave with the win.
“I never doubted,” he said. “I knew we weren’t playing as good as we were able to, and knew we could still turn it around in time. We were able to focus on defense and get stops, and that’s how it started.”
And Paris did not let off the gas. Paris’ lead hit double digits for the first time with roughly 2:45 left in the game, when Lee scored in the post off an assist by Dennis.
The Paris lead reached its peak with 1:55, when Dennis drove to the hoop and scored, putting the Wildcats up by 14, a 31-point swing in just over 10 minutes off the clock.
When the final buzzer sounded, the team was finally able to revel in the elation of the comeback, and celebrated at midcourt as the raucous fans cheered on.
“It feels really good to have a comeback like this, but we’re not done yet,” Dennis said.
Paris will next take the court at Texas A&M-Commerce Friday at 6 p.m. against the Dallas-Carter Cowboys.
Dennis led the way for the Wildcats, scoring 23 points. Lee and Mitchell scored 14 apiece, and Mitchell scored nine points. Morgan scored six points, and Dudley and senior Gavyn Hollje each contributed two points.
“I’m happy and proud of our guys,” Steed said. “It was just all-around a great second half effort by our kids.”
