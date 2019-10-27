SANGER — After suffering two tough losses to Celina and Argyle, the Paris Wildcats reset and locked in. Paris traveled to Sanger, who is winless in district play, and played a dominant game start to finish.
The Wildcats, fueled by the let down from the previous two games, put on a show against the Indians in all three phases en route to a 54-7 blowout win.
Paris held a 40-0 lead at halftime, and did not allow Sanger to enter the locker room with positive yardage due to the suffocating play from the defense, explosive play from the offense and sharp execution on special teams.
“We talked to our team about how the last few weeks have been disappointing,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We wanted to start fast and execute in all three phases, and I think we did that. We were ahead 40-0 at halftime, and they (Sanger) had minus 32 yards on offense. The weather was a little chillier than it has been and the field was wet from rain falling earlier, but I think our players handled it all well with how fast they started.”
One player who sparked Paris in the win was senior Jameon Mitchell. On offense, he scored a 73-yard touchdown run on his first touch of the game. He also returned a punt for a score, and recorded three strong tackles to anchor a physical performance in the secondary. Seeing different players step up each week is something that pleases Hohenberger about his football team.
“I thought we were more physical at the point of attack,” Hohenberger said. “Hats off to Jameon Mitchell, who sparked us on all three phases. He returned a punt early, made a very physical tackle out in the flat and scored the ball on his first offensive touch. He is electric with the ball in his hands, and a force physically on both sides of the ball. Having a player like Jameon make an impact in all three phases says so much about him, but also the rest of the team as well.”
The Wildcat defense was lights out, limiting Sanger to just 155 yards in the game with most of the starters resting on the sideline after they held the Indians 32 yards below zero at intermission.
Ladanian Council led the way with 9 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 1 sack and 1 fumble recovery. Paris had five players score rushing touchdowns in Zy’kius Jackson, Do’rian Williams, Mitchell, Johquan Caldwell and Keshawn Wallace. Sophomore quarterback Luke Hohenberger completed 5 of his 7 passes for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns — one to sophomore Jaelyn Lee and the other to senior Trae Johnson. Paris gained 428 yards on offense — 317 rushing and 111 through the air. The Wildcats had 16 first downs and committed just one penalty for 5 yards.
Paris returns to Wildcat Stadium for another big district matchup. The Wildcats will host crosstown rival North Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Paris: 26 14 7 7 54
Sanger: 0 0 0 7 7
Paris total yards: 428
Sanger total yards: 155
Paris passing leaders: L. Hohenberger, 5-for-7, 111 yards
Paris rushing leaders: D. Williams, 3-76; J. Caldwell, 6-74; J. Mitchell, 1-73; Z. Jackson, 4-47; M. McCarty, 6-26; L. Tredwell, 4-22; K. Wallace, 2-12
Paris receiving leaders: K. Washington, 1-60; J. Lee, 1-45
