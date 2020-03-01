It took the Paris Wildcats a bit of time to find their footing on Friday night against the Van Vandals. Once they found it, however, they never looked back en route to a 64-52 victory that moves the team into the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Paris started the game shakily, turning the ball over on the first three possessions. The Vandals used these miscues to their advantage, as each turnover led to a 3-pointer on the other end of the court.
With less than a minute and a half off the clock, Vandals guard Reeve Hughes drained a triple from the wing that put his team up 9-0 and sent the crowd in red into a deafening frenzy. Wildcats head coach Billy Mack Steed had seen enough, and he promptly called a timeout.
“We acted like we’d never played before,” Steed said. “We were dropping passes, having bad turnovers, giving them wide open shots and we just looked lost out there.”
The timeout worked, and Steed was able to refocus his players. Not long after the timeout, Paris senior Gavyn Hollje was able to take the lid off the rim and gave the Wildcats their first points with a three from the corner.
Then a pair of 3-pointers in quick succession by senior Trevon Dennis knotted the score at nine apiece. In a matter of minutes, Van’s early imposing lead had completely evaporated.
Over the next few minutes, Paris and Van traded hoops, with senior point guard Jameon Mitchell scoring a pair of baskets, including a three of his own.
The Wildcats took their first lead with 40 seconds left in the opening quarter, when Hollje scored on a putback off a miss by Dennis, putting them up 16-14. And though the Vandals would tie the game a couple more times, they never reclaimed the lead.
Paris tightened up its defense in the second quarter, forcing turnovers of their own and contesting most of Van’s shots. The Vandals scored a layup in the opening minutes of the quarter, and then, because of Paris’ strong defensive pressure, did not score again until there was only 10 seconds left in the quarter.
“Our defense stepped up, and that’s what allowed us to pull away there in the first half,” Steed said.
The lead reached double-digits for the first time with just under three minutes left in the quarter, when senior guard Trae Johnson drove into the paint, muscled his way up for a driving layup, and drew a foul. As he watched the ball fall through the net for the and-one, Johnson let out an emphatic scream.
At the half, Paris had stretched its lead to 31-21.
The third quarter was more of the same, as Paris continued its strong play. Hollje led the way for the team in the third quarter, scoring eight points in the period. Throughout the entire game, several of his baskets came at crucial moments, as he did a good job of deflating the Vandals whenever it looked like they might be gaining some momentum.
“Gavyn played well on both ends of the floor tonight,” Steed said. “He’s a good player, and he plays within himself most of the time.”
By the end of the third quarter, Paris had built a 16-point lead, and was up on the Vandals by a score of 48-32.
The fourth quarter started as strong as the previous two for Paris, with sophomore Jaelyn Lee pushing the lead past the 20-point threshold for the first time in the game about a minute and a half into the quarter, when his 3-pointer put the team up 55-33.
For much of the rest of the quarter, the teams traded baskets, and the lead stayed between 15-20 for much of the period.
Towards the end of the quarter, however, Paris began making careless mistakes, turning the ball over and playing lax defense, and Van finished the game on a bit of a run, outscoring Paris 11-4 in the last 2:50.
Though the run ultimately came too late for Van to seriously threaten the Wildcats’ lead, Steed was nevertheless frustrated by how the game ended.
“I’m going to put it nicely when I say that we didn’t play with a high level of intelligence at the end there,” he said. “I’m going to let them hear it on how they handled the last minute and a half or so.”
Still, he said, a win is a win, and he’s excited to move on to the regional phase of the playoffs.
Lee led the team in scoring, netting 18 points. Hollje scored 16, Dennis and Johnson each scored 11 and Mitchell scored eight points.
Paris will play the 18-11 Henderson Lions in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Wills Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.