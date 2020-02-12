CLARKSVILLE — The second district showdown between class 2-A 11th ranked Clarksville, and No. 8 McLeod, was everything it had been built up to be, but in the end the result was the same as the first meeting between the teams. McLeod walked away with a thrilling four-point, 60-56 win, assuring the Longhorns of the District 15-2-A championship with two games remaining on the schedule.
The win lifts the Longhorns to a perfect 10-0 district 15-2-A record, while Clarksville will enter post season play as the second seed from the district. The Tigers are 8-2 in league action, with district games remaining against Maud on Friday at home, and then against James Bowie on the road in the district finale next Tuesday.
Clarksville had fallen in the opening round of district play to Mcleod, now 29-2 overall, by four points also.
McLeod, led by the play of senior post Trevor Deel,and junior guard Keldyn Schubert, led at the end of all four quarters. Clarksville senior guard Jalen Scott had the hot hand early for the Tigers as he hammered in three 3-point field goals in the opening quarter, the final arriving with 2:36 left in the first. His hit gave Clarksville their first lead at 14-12. The Tigers would not be heard from again in the frame as a 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the Longhorns into the second quarter leading 18-14.
The Tigers shaved Mcleod’s advantage to 20-19 when Tra’Derrian Rose nailed a 3 from out top, and Michael Moore recorded a steal and coast to coast layup with 3:57 still remaining in the opening half.
The Tigers misfortunes during the night included some uncharacteristic misses down under, including a pair when Coach Willie Coulter’s team had opportunities to take the lead in the second quarter. McLeod eventually built a 24-19 advantage before Clarksville junior R.J. Owens scored on an old fashioned 3-point play to drew Coulter’s troops to within 24-22 with 2:34 left in the initial half. But with 1:22 left in the second, Casey Smith scored inside for the Longhorns, and Deel dropped in a bucket down low to send the Longhorns into the intermission leading 28-22.
An 8-0 run from Clarksville allowed Coulter’s team to move ahead 30-28 when senior point guard Quay Scales drilled in a 3-pointer at the 6:31 mark of period three, but McLeod tied the contest 30-all when Kobe Bonner answered in the low post with 6:02 still left in period three. A 3-point bomb from Schubert at the 3:57 mark, handed McLeod a 33-30 advantage. And with half a second remaining in the quarter, the Blue Tigers were whistled with a foul on a very long 3-point attempt by Schubert. He made two of the charity shots, and sent Coach Steven Lambeth’s team into the final quarter leading 40-34.
The Tigers would close the gap to 44-40 when Scott buried a 3 with 5:27 remaining in the game, but Clarksville would get no closer down the stretch. Trailing 50-44 with 1:15 left, Scales was charged with a technical foul, that opened the door for the Longhorns to score the next four points, all from the from the free throw line, pushing the lead to 54-44 with 1:05 left in the ballgame.
The Tigers would continue to battle down the stretch. Moore fired in three 3-pointers and Scott added another as the Tigers would also put McLeod players on the line. The final basket of the game arrived when Moore sank a three pointer from near mid-court with a pair of ticks left on the clock.
McLeod Coach Lambeth was excited as he announced it was his first outright league crown in his 19 seasons at the school from which he graduated.
Scott scored 23 points to lead the Tigers, while Scales added 13, and Moore contributed 11 points to reach double figures. Clarksville nailed 11 treys in the contest with Scott bombing in five, while Moore had three, Scales produced two and Rose added one.
Clarksville’s bench scored only one point in the game with that coming on a Neo Scales free throw. The Tigers also attempted just eight charity shots, while connecting on five of the attempts.
Schubert scored 22 points to lead the Longhorns, while Casey Smith added 14 points, and Deel canned 13 points, while McLeod made 10 of 15 free throw attempts. The Longhorns were charged with just nine personal fouls in the game.
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|F
|Clarksville
|14
|8
|12
|22
|56
|McLeod
|18
|10
|12
|20
|60
McLeod
Scoring: Keldyn Schubert 22, Casey Smith 14, Trevor Deel 13, Gryder 9, Bonner 2; Three Pointers: (5) Schubert 3, Smith 1, Gryder 1; Free Throws: 10-15; Fouls: 9; Record: 10-0, 29-2
Clarksville
Scoring: Jalen Scott 23, Quay Scales 13, Michael Moore 11, R.J. Owens 5, Tra’Derrian Rose 3, Neo Scales 1; Three Pointers: (11) Scott 5, Moore 3, Q. Scales 2, Rose 1; Free Throws: 5-8; Fouls: 16; Record: 8-2
