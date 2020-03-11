Bolstered by a dominant second half, the Paris Ladycats downed the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks 3-1 on Tuesday.
Pleasant Grove drew first blood in the game, scoring on a shot from point blank range roughly five minutes into the game.
In the opening minutes of the game, the Lady Hawks dominated possession, keeping the ball in Paris’ territory and peppering Ladycats senior goalie Grace Woodby with shots.
“It was a phenomenal game by Woodby,” head coach Haley Jetton said. “She got a lot of great saves and had some unbelievable punts past the 50 (yard line).”
Before long, however, Paris began moving the ball with some success themselves. They began having extended drives down the field and taking shots on goal themselves.
Paris evened the score on a shot by sophomore Eva Vogt that found the back of the net.
With the first goal out of the way, Paris became emboldened, and began controlling the ball more.
Several shots were either barely wide, or thwarted by impressive stops from the Pleasant Grove goalie.
“The first half went well,” Jetton said. “I think we were doing good things, moving the ball well. We had some good looks that we just missed; we were shooting it and just couldn’t get it in, so we talked at halftime about making sure we put it in.”
The second half, however, was a different story. From the outset, the Ladycats’ defense did a better job of quelling drives downfield by Pleasant Grove, and limiting the opposition’s opportunities.
For roughly the first 20 minutes of the half, the Lady Hawks’ defense also stymied the Wildcats, and the teams settled into a defensive battle. Then, the stalemate was broken by a goal from sophomore Ashley McGuire from roughly 20 yards out. The sophomore perfectly placed the ball in the top-right corner of the net, out of the reach of the Pleasant Grove goalie, to give Paris a 2-1 advantage.
With roughly 15 minutes left in the game, Paris began to dominate.
The Ladycats controlled possession and gave the Lady Hawks very few opportunities to score.
“We decided we were going to play high and try to pull them off,” Jetton said. “Everybody had to dig deep and we all did, from the defense to the midfield to the forwards, everybody stepped up and did it.”
Only about a minute after her first goal, McGuire scored again to give Paris a two goal cushion and a 3-1 lead.
“I couldn’t be prouder of her,” Jetton said. “She’s coming back off an injury, and tonight you couldn’t tell. She played fearless and had some beautiful shots.”
