The Paris Wildcats football team has traditionally a strong defensive unit. The Wildcat defense remained strong this year, largely in part because of the production of this year’s All-RRV Defensive Player of the Year.
Senior defensive tackle Quin Dangerfield put it all together in a strong season for the Wildcats. During regular season play he finished with double-digit tackles for a loss and had 95 takedowns overall. Quin knew his team would need a spike in production, but also was gearing up to be more of a vocal leader for the team, which he was ready for.
“I think embraced the role well,” Quin said. “I knew about having to be a leader coming into the season, the coaches told me about it coming into the season and I mentally prepared for it. I just tried to take control of things and did my best to get my teammates to follow my lead.”
In his earlier years in a Wildcat uniform, Quin was self-admittedly more reserved. However, once he grew the confidence to come out of his shell, everything came together for him.
“As an underclassmen, I started off really quiet, but as the years went on I came out of my shell more,” Quin said. “I started talking more, showing people how it’s done with drills and I had no chains anymore my senior year. I led by example and became more vocal. I went from being quiet to more outspoken, and I’m really happy with the change I went through.”
Not only is Quin confident in the job he did as a leader, but his coaches liked what they saw from the star defensive tackle as well. Not only did Quin talk the talk, he walked the walk as well.
“He displays consistency of always doing the right things, in the classroom, weight room, meeting rooms and practice field,” Quin’s head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “He was a difference maker in such a positive way that he earned the respect of his teammates and coaching staff.
What really separated Quin was his work ethic. He worked hard and was determined to be a great teammate. He was a selfless worker who fell in love with the weight room and performed at a high level for three years on varsity. His work ethic was unmatched, and he left a legacy of being a great teammate.”
His actions did in fact speak loudly throughout the year. Whenever Quin made a big play on defense, the team seemed to have a little extra fire in their celebrations, which ignited Paris to an even higher level than the passionate players already competed.
“Every time I got a big hit or made a big play, it sparked us,” Quin said. “My adrenaline got going, it got everyone hyped up and I could feel the energy flow through everyone on the team.”
Although his size may not overwhelm many offensive linemen he goes up against, his strength, effort and skill will catch almost all of them off guard. In order to be a great defensive player, Quin knows what it takes for him to accomplish that.
“It takes effort and not being afraid to hit whoever has the ball,” Quin said. “I don’t care if it’s a five-star NFL prospect to a low-grade running back. You just have to hit them as hard as you can and keep on going. I also feel like I make up for my lack of size with effort and technique. You can win against someone bigger than you with good technique and giving a ton of effort.”
Quin’s effort produced some special rewards. Although it is rare for a defensive lineman to get their mitts on the football as it travels through the air, Quin’s hard work paid off as he recorded his first career interception in a district game. In addition to that, his favorite game came in a loss during district play. Although the result was not something he wanted or planned for, Quin loved the way he and his teammates played with an unmatched energy.
“My best individual play was an interception off a screen play against Sanger. I read the play well and it was cool to get a pick,” Quin said. “My best individual game was against Argyle. Even though we lost, I had so much energy in that game — we all played with passion.”
Quin said he was proud of how close he and his team became along with how real the bond was. With the good feelings from gaining a band of brothers came suffering through hardships together. When Paris’ journey came to a close, Quin was not disheartened by the loss to Alvarado in the bi-district round or the fact it was his last game as a Wildcat, rather feeling like he disappointed his brothers on the field.
“When my teammates hurt, I hurt too. When we lost to Alvarado, I didn’t cry because we lost the game — I cried because I felt like I let my team down,” Quin said. “I felt like I didn’t step up when I needed to. I felt like I could have done more.”
The high-energy defensive tackle was always motivated by others, which helped keep the team tight yet play loose at the same time.
“My motivation was playing for the younger guys on varsity with me,” Quin said. “It was like having a bunch of little brothers with me. They really look up to you, and it made me want to play hard and play well for them. My cousin Jalen Gray was like my hype man the whole year, and it always made playing the game more fun.”
Whether it was a long day in the weight room, a muddy and rainy victory, a devastating defeat or a sweaty and humid practice during two-a-days, Quin will miss sharing all of these experiences with his teammates more than anything.
“I think I’m going to miss just being with everybody,” Quin said. “The most heartbreaking thing is just knowing that I probably won’t ever get to play with these people ever again. I will also miss the coaches because they were always big encouragers and motivators to me throughout the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.