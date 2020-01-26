Christian Scott continued his strong play, and the North Lamar Panthers picked up their first district win of the season with a 60-50 triumph against Pittsburg on Friday.
Coming off a 20-point performance in the Panthers’ loss to Liberty-Eylau in the week prior, Scott eclipsed that outing by scoring 24 on Friday to help his team take down the Pirates.
The two teams traded baskets in the first quarter, in which North Lamar narrowly outscored Pittsburg 13-12.
It was in the second quarter, though, that the Panthers began to truly assert themselves. The Panthers exploded for 26 second quarter points, including 11 by Scott and six by Trent Nickerson. At the half, the Panthers were up 39-26.
A balanced attack in the third quarter helped North Lamar stretch their lead, with Nickerson scoring another four points and Scott knocking down a three.
The Pirates were able to make up some lost ground in the final quarter, outscoring the Panthers by 4, but ultimately it was too little, too late and North Lamar won comfortably.
In addition to Scott’s 24, Nickerson scored 13 points and Jaydon Hay had 11.
The Panthers will next play in the Cross-Town Showdown against the rival Paris Wildcats on Feb. 1 at Paris High.
