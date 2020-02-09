The Chisum Mustangs will be playing postseason basketball. They made sure of it Friday night, winning a dramatic double-overtime game on the road against Chapel Hill, 60-58.
Point guard Keaston Lawrence led the team with 21 points. Evan Wood scored 15 and Trenton Tyler contributed seven in the effort.
The first quarter was tightly contested, as neither team found breathing room. Lawrence, Wood and Tyler had three points apiece in the opening stanza, and Chisum finished the period with a slight 13-12 lead.
In the second quarter, Lawrence scored four more points and Garrett Golden added three. The team outscored Chapel Hill 11-7, stretching their halftime lead to five.
Chapel Hill was able to make up all its lost ground in the third quarter, outscoring the Mustangs by five. Then, in the fourth, neither team was able to gain ground, as each scored 16. Wood scored six points in the final quarter to help the Mustangs hang even with the Red Devils.
Wood scored another six points in the two ensuing overtimes, Levi Weems hit a key 3-pointer, and Chisum escaped with the close win.
With the win, the team is guaranteed a spot in the postseason, and a top three finishing in the district.
The Mustangs will next take the court Tuesday against rival Prairiland, and then face off against Winnsboro on Friday.
