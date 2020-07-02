For Gavyn Hollje, basketball has long been more than a hobby; it’s been a passion. And now, through years of hard work and determination as a Paris Wildcat, he will be able to continue that passion at the collegiate level, after recently committing to play for the North Lake College Blazers.
“I’ve been into basketball honestly for as long as I can remember,” Hollje said. “My mom even has pictures of me sleeping with a basketball next to me when I was really young. I just got into it at a young age and fell in love with the game.”
Basketball was not the only sport Hollje played throughout the years. He also spent several years playing baseball, and was a member of the Wildcats track and field and cross country teams. However, basketball always stood out above his other athletic endeavors in his mind.
“It’s really just such a fun, exciting and exhilarating sport to play,” he said. “I think that’s why it appealed to me even more than the other sports did. Basketball was the sport I loved, so I really focussed on that my last two years of high school.”
The sport has helped Hollje in other ways off the hardwood too, he said.
“Playing basketball really gives you a certain mindset of how to approach challenges that I think can apply to other sports and even to life,” he said. “You’ve got to work hard and put in the effort to see the results you want and to succeed. You can’t just waltz in and be good.”
Hollje fully embraced the hard work and dedication necessary to play at the collegiate level, and could almost always be found with a basketball in his hands. When not practicing with his Wildcat teammates, there was still a chance you’d find him at a hoop working on his shot or some other aspect of the game.
Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said Hollje’s level of dedication is one of his strongest qualities.
“He has a great work ethic,” Steed said. “He’s always working on his game, he goes just as hard in practice as he does during the actual games, and it shows. He’s just got a great level of commitment and work ethic.”
As Hollje put in time and dedication behind the scenes to improve his game, it resulted in noticeable growth on the court as well. Hollje played on the Wildcats varsity team for three years, and in that time he became a very reliable scoring threat for Paris.
“Gavyn is really a great shooter from behind the arc, and he was a very reliable threat for us from out there,” Steed said. “He’s a terrific shooter, and I think he has the potential to get even better at it.”
Hollje also credits Steed with much of his growth, saying he’ll carry the lessons on defensive tenacity he learned from Steed with him to the next level.
During his senior campaign, in which he helped the Wildcats reach the regional finals, Hollje averaged 12.2 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Looking back on the past season, Hollje said one of the highlights for him came in the team’s win against the Van Vandals in the area finals. Hollje scored 16 points in the win, many of which came in crucial junctures for the team.
For Hollje, though, the most rewarding part of the game is ultimately the relationships he’s formed with his teammates over the years.
“When you’re a part of a team like this, you really develop a deep bond with the other guys,” he said. “I spent a lot of time with those guys, and we could all just casually talk about anything. I consider all of them my friends, and they’re friendships I hope last the rest of my life.”
Hollje said he decided to sign with North Lake because of the success the program has seen in the past, as well as the talent of the coaching staff. However, he doesn’t plan on the junior college being the final stop of his basketball career.
“I hope to play there for a year or two before transferring to a four-year university,” Hollje said. “That’s something I’d really like to do and maybe get a full ride. I don’t really have any specific schools in mind where I’d like to go at the moment, but I want it to be a place I can go to to get a good education as well.”
Looking back at his time as a Wildcat, Hollje said he’s going to miss the relationships he formed with his teammates, as well as the intensity of playing in front of the raucous Wildcat student section.
Looking forward to the future, though, Hollje said he’s excited to continue to improve his game even further, as well as form new relationships with his new teammates.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how far I can take my game and continue to improve as a player,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.