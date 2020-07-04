As communities across Texas work to combat the spread of Covid-19 amidst the ongoing pandemic, the Texas University Interscholastic League, which oversees all high school athletics in the state, is not taking any chances.
Texas UIL is recommending schools close summer workouts and practices from July 3 to July 12, in anticipation of increased social interactions surrounding the Fourth of July holiday. In a statement, UIL said teams could resume workouts on July 13.
This temporary halt on workouts and practices could reduce the risk of exposure to Covid-19 and provide an opportunity to review current plans and re-evaluate local efforts to slow the spread of the virus, the press release states.
UIL will continue to work with state health and governmental officials as it prepares for the coming athletic seasons.
