Local volleyball schools continue their non-district schedules with an exciting schedule of games tonight with several high quality matches across the board.
Coming off a run in the Forney Tournament, the Paris Lady Wildcats take on another big school in Class 5A Sulphur Springs. The Lady ’Cats will look to continue the trend of being a giant killer, this time on its home court at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, the No. 21-ranked North Lamar Pantherettes are in action at home following a bye Friday. The Pantherettes, who recently finished third place in the Denison Tournament, will take on Mount Pleasant at 6 p.m. at home.
In other RRV action, the Class 3A top-ranked Prairiland Lady Patriots host Texas High at 6.p.m. at home, while the Chisum Lady Mustangs take on Clarksville at 5 p.m. in Clarksville.
Rivercrest will also play tonight as it welcomes Cumby at 6 p.m., while Trinity Christian will play at Detroit at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.