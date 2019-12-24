Paris High School football
2019 District 7-4A All-District Team: Paris Wildcats

Academic All District

Wesley Tidwell, Center, Senior; Trae Johnson, Wide Receiver, Senior; Lain Atwood, Linebacker, Junior; Jailen Franklin, Tight End, Junior; Jaelyn Lee, Wide Receiver, Sophomore; Luke Hohenberger, Quarterback, Sophomore

1st Team All District Offense

RB Dorian Williams, Senior

2nd Team Offense

OT Ashton Milton, Senior

1st Team All District Defense

DL Quin Dangerfield, Senior

DE Kattravion McCarty, Senior

LB Lain Atwood, Junior

LB Jalen Gray, Junior

CB Jameon Mitchell, Senior

K Bryan Ramirez, Senior

2nd Team Defense

LB Dykalen Douglas, Sophomore

FS Bubba Gray, Junior

Honorable Mention All District

RB Zy’Kius Jackson, Junior

OL Wesley Tidwell, Senior

WR Trae Johnson, Senior

2019 District 9-3A

All-District Team

Academic All District

Chisum

Ashton Fleming, Levi Weems, Rylan Boutwell, Karson Stephens, Hayden Todd, Espn Blyton, Brayden Brown, Jordan Leverett, Matthew Clark

Prairiland

Eli Rolen, Landry Morrison, Coonor Sessums, Corbin Strain, Brylee Galloway, Chris Michael, Fernando Cortes, Joey Mecaskey, Tyler Haley, Landon Bailey, Hayden Bailey, Hayden Thomas, Corbin Branham

1st Team All District Offense

Chisum

Logan Hawkins, OT, sr.

Cooper

Jayden Limbaugh, RB, jr.; Chase Morales, FB, jr.

Prairiland

Brylee Galloway, WR, jr.

2nd Team Offense

Chisum

Trentyn Ortega, RB, sr.; Hayden Todd, FB, sr.; Brayden Brown, TE, fresh.; Jordan Leverrett, OG, jr.

Cooper

Chris Jones, K, sr.; Collin McGuire, RB, sr.; Tristan Weathers, WR, jr.; Dakota Davis, OG, sr.; Kurt Fogelberg, OT, sr.

Prairiland

Connor Sessums, QB, sr.; Brooks Morrison, WR, soph.

1st Team All District Defense

Chisum

Trentyn Ortega, OLB, sr.

Cooper

Jayden Limbaugh, S, jr.; Tristan Weathers, CB, jr.

2nd Team Defense

Chisum

Levi Weems, S, jr.

Cooper

Kurt Fogelberg, DE, sr.

Prairiland

Lincoln Smith, DT, jr.; Cade Gordon, LB, sr.; Brylee Galloway, OLB, jr.

Honorable Mention All District

Chisum

Chris Worthy, So.-OLB; Matthew Clark, Sr.-DE; Ashton Fleming, So.-LB; Jacob Meyers, Jr.-C; Rylan Boutwell, So.-TE; Karson Stephens,-K; Brody Erwin, Jr.-OL; Braylon Bryant, So.-DT; Kip Floyd, Jr.-OG

Prairiland

Eli Rolen-WR, Brayden Nichols-DB, Noah Mayo-DB, Corbin Strain-DB, Jose Cortes-DL, Corban Adams-OL

