2019 District 7-4A All-District Team: Paris Wildcats
Academic All District
Wesley Tidwell, Center, Senior; Trae Johnson, Wide Receiver, Senior; Lain Atwood, Linebacker, Junior; Jailen Franklin, Tight End, Junior; Jaelyn Lee, Wide Receiver, Sophomore; Luke Hohenberger, Quarterback, Sophomore
1st Team All District Offense
RB Dorian Williams, Senior
2nd Team Offense
OT Ashton Milton, Senior
1st Team All District Defense
DL Quin Dangerfield, Senior
DE Kattravion McCarty, Senior
LB Lain Atwood, Junior
LB Jalen Gray, Junior
CB Jameon Mitchell, Senior
K Bryan Ramirez, Senior
2nd Team Defense
LB Dykalen Douglas, Sophomore
FS Bubba Gray, Junior
Honorable Mention All District
RB Zy’Kius Jackson, Junior
OL Wesley Tidwell, Senior
WR Trae Johnson, Senior
2019 District 9-3A
All-District Team
Academic All District
Chisum
Ashton Fleming, Levi Weems, Rylan Boutwell, Karson Stephens, Hayden Todd, Espn Blyton, Brayden Brown, Jordan Leverett, Matthew Clark
Prairiland
Eli Rolen, Landry Morrison, Coonor Sessums, Corbin Strain, Brylee Galloway, Chris Michael, Fernando Cortes, Joey Mecaskey, Tyler Haley, Landon Bailey, Hayden Bailey, Hayden Thomas, Corbin Branham
1st Team All District Offense
Chisum
Logan Hawkins, OT, sr.
Cooper
Jayden Limbaugh, RB, jr.; Chase Morales, FB, jr.
Prairiland
Brylee Galloway, WR, jr.
2nd Team Offense
Chisum
Trentyn Ortega, RB, sr.; Hayden Todd, FB, sr.; Brayden Brown, TE, fresh.; Jordan Leverrett, OG, jr.
Cooper
Chris Jones, K, sr.; Collin McGuire, RB, sr.; Tristan Weathers, WR, jr.; Dakota Davis, OG, sr.; Kurt Fogelberg, OT, sr.
Prairiland
Connor Sessums, QB, sr.; Brooks Morrison, WR, soph.
1st Team All District Defense
Chisum
Trentyn Ortega, OLB, sr.
Cooper
Jayden Limbaugh, S, jr.; Tristan Weathers, CB, jr.
2nd Team Defense
Chisum
Levi Weems, S, jr.
Cooper
Kurt Fogelberg, DE, sr.
Prairiland
Lincoln Smith, DT, jr.; Cade Gordon, LB, sr.; Brylee Galloway, OLB, jr.
Honorable Mention All District
Chisum
Chris Worthy, So.-OLB; Matthew Clark, Sr.-DE; Ashton Fleming, So.-LB; Jacob Meyers, Jr.-C; Rylan Boutwell, So.-TE; Karson Stephens,-K; Brody Erwin, Jr.-OL; Braylon Bryant, So.-DT; Kip Floyd, Jr.-OG
Prairiland
Eli Rolen-WR, Brayden Nichols-DB, Noah Mayo-DB, Corbin Strain-DB, Jose Cortes-DL, Corban Adams-OL
