The Paris Wildcats’ run through the playoffs ended Saturday in the regional finals, as the team fell to the Faith Family Academy Eagles 56-45.
The two teams were neck-and-neck throughout the first half. The team found themselves down four at the end of the first quarter, though the deficit would have been greater were it not for a layup at the buzzer by Wildcats’ senior guard Jameon Mitchell.
The Wildcats managed to bring the deficit to just a single point at halftime, trailing 24-23. Momentum seemed to shift when senior Trae Johnson blocked a would-be dunk by Faith Family standout forward Jordan Walsh, invigorating the team and bringing the Paris fans who had made the trek to Commerce to a fever pitch.
Johnson paced the team in the half, scoring 10 first half points. Senior Trevon Dennis added six in the first half and senior Jameon Mitchell scored five, all in the first quarter.
Paris took its only lead of the game seconds into the third quarter, when Johnson sliced his way into the lane to put the team up 25-24.
The Eagles reclaimed the lead on the very next possession, draining a 3-pointer from the corner.
It was during the second half, though, that things went south for Paris. Though the Wildcats were able to match Faith Family nearly shot for shot in the first half, they went cold in the second half.
“We just didn’t seem like we could get very many shots to go in, even when we were getting good looks,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “Our defense was good. We did a good job of stopping them. I mean, we held one of the best offensive teams to 56 points. And I don’t think it was nerves. Our guys weren’t nervous; they were ready to play. But we just couldn’t get shots to fall.”
After Johnson’s basket to briefly give Paris the lead in the opening seconds of the third quarter, Paris was unable to score again for roughly four minutes, in which time the Eagles pushed their lead to seven. With barely four minutes left in the quarter, senior Jameon Mitchell cut the deficit to four with the Wildcats’ first triple of the game.
After that, though, they only managed two more points the rest of the quarter, and Faith Family was able to push their lead to 10 heading into the final period.
Dennis led the team in scoring, with 14 points. Johnson scored 12 points, Mitchell scored eight, senior Gavyn Hollje scored seven and sophomore Jaelyn Lee scored four.
The Eagles extended their lead to as much as 18 in the final quarter, but Paris would not go down without a fight. The Wildcats began coming back in the closing minutes, outscoring the Eagles 13-6 in the final minutes to cut the deficit to 11, though it was ultimately too little too late.
“I’m incredibly proud of this team,” Steed said. “They worked hard all year, got better and better as the year went on. They played as hard as any Paris High team that I know of.”
