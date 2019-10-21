ARLINGTON — Ezekiel Elliott powered into the Philadelphia secondary and simply ran over safety Malcolm Jenkins.
The apparent 14-yard touchdown run by the star Dallas running back was overturned on review because his knee was down at the 1 — but the message had been sent early in a game with the division lead on the line.
The Cowboys (4-3) are back in control of the NFC East after ending a three-game losing streak that clouded the high expectations for the defending division champions following a 3-0 start.
Elliott got his touchdown the play after overpowering Jenkins on his way to 111 yards, Dak Prescott threw an easy scoring pass on a great fake to his backfield mate before a late TD run and the Cowboys rolled to a 37-10 victory over the Eagles on Sunday night.
“That’s how I play every week,” Elliott said. “I like to think of the defense as a shield. In the first quarter, you hit them a couple times, you dent the shield a little bit. You keep on hitting it.”
Prescott’s 8-yard scoring run for the final points broke Roger Staubach’s club record of 20 rushing TDs by a quarterback and sent the Cowboys into their open week feeling good after a week of talk that coach Jason Garrett’s job might be on the line.
Next time out, they’ll be going for a season sweep of the New York Giants and possibly a firmer hold on first in the NFC East.
“No doubt in my mind about how we were going to come out and perform tonight,” Prescott said. “We didn’t panic. We didn’t have to say everything hit the fan, let’s start over. We doubled down on who we are and just got better.”
Carson Wentz threw an interception and had two of Philadelphia’s three lost fumbles. The Eagles (3-4) dropped their second straight game after a two-game winning streak that looked like it might get their season going.
“A little embarrassed,” Wentz said. “We didn’t show up.”
Brett Maher finished the highest-scoring half against Doug Pederson since he became coach of the Eagles in 2016, kicking a 63-yarder on the final play before halftime for a 27-7 lead.
Maher is the first kicker in NFL history with three field goals of at least 60 yards — and all three have been at least 62. He kicked a 62-yarder last week against the New York Jets. Maher’s other from 62 was against the Eagles last season, his first in the league.
Prescott was 21 of 27 for 239 yards with a touchdown and an interception and had another 30 yards rushing. Amari Cooper caught five passes for 106 yards after missing most of a loss to the previously winless Jets with a thigh injury.
Wentz was 16 of 26 for 191 yards and the Cowboys held the Eagles to 283 yards after letting second-year Jets quarterback Sam Darnold have one of his best games as a pro last week.
Up next
EAGLES: At Buffalo next Sunday.
Cowboys: At the Giants on Monday, Nov. 4.
