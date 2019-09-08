PATTONVILLE — The Prairiland Patriots football team came back to its home field with a mission. To win its homecoming game against Tom Bean.
Prairiland accomplished that in front of its home crowd, recovering a muffed kick inside the Tom Bean 10 yard line and getting an early touchdown run from sophomore running back Landry Morrison to put Prairiland up 6-0.
Prairiland continued to dominate throughout the game on both sides of the ball. Senior linebacker Cade Gordon led the charge on defense with 20 tackles and 3 tackles for a loss. Fellow senior Gavin Watson had an interception to go with 5 tackles.
The connection between senior quarterback Connor Sessums and junior wide receiver Eli Rolen looked promising as well. Sessums threw the ball 20 times and completed 13 passes for 165 yards. All three of his touchdown passes were thrown to Rolen, who finished the game with 6 receptions for 127 yards.
Aside from Rolen, Brooks Morrison caught 3 passes for 18 yards and senior Corbin Strain caught a pass for 16 yards. Brylee Galloway also had a reception for 7 yards.
Prairiland gained 229 yards on offense and limited Tom Bean to 216 total yards.
Lincoln Smith was impactful on the defensive line with 12 tackles and 3 tackles for a loss, while Jose Cortes and Noah Mayo each added 8 tackles.
The Patriots look to continue the winning trend at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Clarksville.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Tom Bean: 0 0 0 6 6
Prairiland: 13 7 6 0 26
Tom Bean total yards: 216
Prairiland total yards: 229
Prairiland passing leaders: C. Sessums, 13-for-20, 165 yards
Prairiland rushing leaders: G. Watts, 4-30; L. Morrison, 12-25; C. Sessums, 5-17
Prairiland receiving leaders: E. Rolen, 6-127; B. Morrison, 3-18; C. Strain, 1-16; B. Galloway, 1-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.