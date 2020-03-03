The Paris Wildcats baseball team dominated in all facets of the game Monday night, en route to a 13-0, one-ht win against the Commerce Tigers.
Matthew Scott pitched a complete game one-hitter for the Wildcats, striking out eight and walking just one.
“He was very efficient and very mentally tough on the mound for us,” head coach Bill Sikes said. “He was on point with both his fastball and his offspeed pitches, and when that’s the casse, he’s tough to beat.”
Offesnsively, the Wildcats struck early, scoring a pair of runs in the opening inning when Trace McNeal was hit by a pitch, walking in a run, and Zack Nation was walked.
The game was truly opened up two innings later, though, when Paris scored six runs in the third inning.
Carson Powell scored on an error, Zack Nation doubled in Saxon Swain and McNeal, a Josh Willoughby double scored Nation and Parker Benson and Willoughby scored on a passed ball.
The team had another burst of scoring in the fifth inning, when a Swain walk brought Adam Clement home, a McNeal triple cleared the bases and a Benson ground out led to McNeal scoring on a fielder’s choice.
“It was a good, all-around team win for us,” Sikes said.
