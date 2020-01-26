At the start of the basketball season, most people might have picked the Pleasant Grove Hawks to ultimately be crowned the 15-4A district champions. The Paris Wildcats never got that memo.
On Friday, the Wildcats made a statement by picking up a convincing 81-58 win over Pleasant Grove at home.
“That’s probably the best team in the district, so us beating them sends a message,” senior Trevon Dennis said. “We’re coming. Hard work pays off.”
The game started close, with both teams trading baskets in the opening quarter. Dennis and sophomore forward Jaelyn Lee helped set the pace early for the Wildcats, scoring five points apiece in the first quarter.
With just over two minutes to go in the first quarter, Pleasant Grove took a one-point lead on a driving layup. Dennis promptly responded with a basket of his own, reclaiming a one-point advantage for Paris. The Hawks wouldn’t retake the lead for the rest of the game.
The Wildcats opened the second quarter strong and quickly stretched the two-point lead at the end of the first quarter to a 10-point lead, thanks to baskets from senior Trae Johnson, Lee, senior Jameon Mitchell and Dennis. Mitchell was instrumental, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers.
While Paris utilized a balanced scoring attack in the second quarter to pile on the points, strong defensive play helped them stretch their lead, with steals and tipped passes leading to transition opportunities for the Wildcats, and tenacious on-ball defense limited Pleasant Grove to a single field goal in nearly the first four minutes of the quarter.
“It all starts with defense,” Dennis said. “We were able to get stops, and then we started seeing shots fall and it just went from there.”
At the end of the first half, Paris had stretched its lead to 15, and led 36-21.
Fortunately for Paris and unfortunately for Pleasant Grove, the third quarter proved to be more of the same. Paris found success by forcing turnovers and scoring in transition.
The lead eclipsed 20 points for the first time with just under three minutes left in the quarter, when Dennis slammed home a thunderous, one-handed dunk that electrified the home crowd.
By the end of the third quarter, Paris had stretched its lead to 24, and were up 57-33.
Throughout the game, Paris employed a fast-paced, frenetic tempo that Pleasant Grove struggled to contend with. Even when the team wasn’t getting baskets in transition, players looked to find good shots as quickly as possible.
“That’s just who we are,” Wildcats head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we’re going to try to play fast and push the ball.”
The fourth quarter was another balanced period for the Wildcats, as all but two Paris players scored in the quarter. Pleasant Grove began scoring easier in the final period, netting 25 points, but they still had no luck slowing Paris, and by that point it was too late.
“Pleasant Grove has a lot of size, but we were able to get the ball inside and I think we did a great job of scoring down low, even with all that size they have,” Steed said.
The team also held control of the glass, with Paris securing a firm advantage in rebounds over Pleasant Grove. Lee led the team with 10 rebounds and Johnson made an impact as well with eight.
For the game, Mitchell led the way with 20 points. Lee had 19 points and Dennis contributed 14.
“If you have good ball movement and take good shots, you’re typically going to shoot a higher percentage,” Steed said. “Tonight, I think our percentage was as good as its been this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.