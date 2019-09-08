For the second game in a row, the North Lamar offense didn’t get rolling until the second half. And for the second week, when it got rolling it was fun to watch. The story of the night, however, is how well the defense played.
With a 45–13 final score, defense is not something you’d expect to hear a lot from. When you take into consideration the Tigers started seven drives inside North Lamar territory, you get a better picture. Four of the seven drives started inside the North Lamar 20 yard line.
On two of those drives, North Lamar forced the Tigers into fourth-down situations. One they were able to convert, while the other they were not. The Tigers only managed 150 yards of total offense in the first half of the game and 45 of those came on the final play of the half.
With three seconds left on the game clock, Mt. Pleasant threw a Hail Mary to the goal line. The ball was volleyball tipped in the air and caught by a receiver for a touchdown to end the half.
“I thought our defense played phenomenal,” head coach Aaron Emeyabbi said after the game. “Against explosive athletes like that, I thought it was phenomenal.”
Some of the reasons for the short field position was due to personnel issues on special teams. Twice the Panthers lined up to punt and only had 10 players on the field. Both times, the punt attempt was blocked and recovered by the Tigers.
North Lamar got on the board in the third quarter when Andy Kirk found the end zone on a 1-yard run. This run followed a 23-yard run from Kirk and a 22-yard run by Trenton Smith. North Lamar found the end zone again a couple of drives later when Britton Lassiter ran the ball in from 12 yards out.
That score was set up by a 40-yard pass and an 18-yard pass. The 40-yard completion was from Kobey Emeyabbi to Smith, while the 18-yarder went from Emeyabbi to Lassiter.
North Lamar will be back at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday as the Panthers welcome Crandall to R.L. Maddox Stadium.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Mount Pleasant: 7 24 7 7 45
North Lamar: 0 0 7 6 13
Mount Pleasant total yards: 289
North Lamar total yards: 184
North Lamar passing leaders: K. Emeyabbi, 2-for-3, 58 yards
North Lamar rushing leaders: A. Kirk, 11-53; T. Smith, 11-38; B. Lassiter, 2-22; S. Parker, 4-18; H. Krueger, 1-7
North Lamar receiving leaders: T. Smith, 1-40; B. Lassiter, 1-18
