Not much went right for the Chisum Lady Mustangs basketball team Tuesday night, as they fell to the Winnsboro Lady Red Raiders 74-22. But they didn’t go out without a fight.
“The biggest thing for me is the way we kept playing hard and fighting through the whole game,” head coach Will Smith said. “A game like that, it’s really easy to get down on yourself and just lay down and don’t put up a fight. But they kept fighting and playing as hard as they could, which I was very proud of them for.”
Though points were hard to come by for the Lady Mustangs, missed shots weren’t their biggest obstacle — turnovers were. Over the course of the game, Chisum committed 29 turnovers, including 14 in the first quarter alone.
“Winnsboro is one of those teams where you think you might’ve broken the first trap but they’ve got two girls coming at you after that,” Smith said.
The Lady Red Raiders jumped out to a 16-0 lead. Chisum’s first basket came with three minutes left in the quarter, on a layup by junior Chloe Prestridge. Despite the snowballing score, which was 27-2 at the end of the first quarter and 52-4 at halftime, the Lady Mustangs never showed signs of giving up. They continued to run their offensive sets and look for the best shots possible, and continued to hustle by diving to the floor for loose balls and work to force turnovers of their own.
“It’s going to take a lot to break their spirit, and the way that they continued to fight tonight shows their will and is just another sign that they haven’t seen the breaking point yet,” Smith said.
In the fourth quarter, the team showed signs of life, sparked in large part by freshman Peyton Holland, who scored nine points, many by long jump shots.
“The great thing is she’s just a freshman, and the way she’s playing right now, the future is bright for her,” Smith said. “She continues to improve every day, and she has a motor that just doesn’t stop. She goes 100 mph the whole time she’s in the game.”
