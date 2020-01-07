On Monday night the North Lamar Pantherettes finished their pre-district schedule against Como Pickton and they couldn’t have picked a better way to end it. North Lamar scored in double digits in every quarter while holding the visitors in single digits for all four frames in a 59–24 victory.
North Lamar jumped out early as they took an 18–6 lead in the first quarter. Mylee Nottingham scored 11 of her team-high 20 points in the first. It wasn’t just Nottingham, though. The whole team got into the action. Maddie Walters finished with 16 points including a pair of three pointers in the third quarter. Walters and Emma Fowler combined for three straight from behind the arc on three straight possessions to extend the Pantherettes lead.
In all, North Lamar combined for six from behind the arc. Besides Walters and Fowler, Nottingham also had a pair of threes. Cydnie Malone also added one in the victory. North Lamar, enjoying a 14 point advantage at the half, turned the heat up in the third quarter. North Lamar outscored Como Pickton 17–5 in the third quarter and 28–9 in the second half.
To go with Nottingham’s 20 and Walters 16, Hutton Pointer finished with eight points, Malone six and Fowler three. Both Maddison Hively and Sloane Hill finished with two points. North Lamar will start district play on Friday night in Texarkana against Pleasant Grove.
