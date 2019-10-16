PATTONVILLE — The last time Prairiland and Commerce squared off on the volleyball court was in the district opener. In that match, the Commerce Lady Tigers rallied from a 2-0 deficit in sets to claim the match in five sets. The loss was a heartbreaker for the Lady Patriots.
The Lady Pats put it behind them, but they didn’t forget it.
Fueled by their loss in the district opener, the Lady Patriots came back Tuesday night with arguably their strongest performance of the season, taking down Commerce and claiming sole possession of first place in the district. Prairiland (30-6, 4-1) swept Commerce convincingly by a final score of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-17.
“We played our butts off from the beginning,” Lady Patriots junior Reese Parris said. “I feel like we all came together this game. We never gave up, we never laid down and we were always hyping each other up. We put everything into this game, I feel like all of our hard work paid off and that’s what happens when you put everything into a game.”
Prairiland was fueled by the loss to get to where it is now. The Lady Patriots have not dropped a single set since falling at Commerce, and look for this win to add more fuel to their fire.
“The feeling is indescribable. It makes me want to cry just talking about it,” Lady Patriots senior Baylor Sessums said. “I told them, ‘Y’all, if we get this win, the feeling of victory is going to be so sweet.’ This was our best game of the season. We’re probably going to be on this high for the rest of the season, especially with us only having three district games left leading us into the playoffs. I feel like this win will give us a lot of energy and momentum the rest of the way.”
With a match of this magnitude, the team knew it had to prepare harder than ever, and they did just that producing positive results.
“We knew we would have to stay up the whole time, just like the first time around, and we knew we had to be ready for them,” Prairiland head volleyball coach Emily Vanderburg said. “We did a lot of things leading up to this game as far as practice goes. We did little things to work on getting better, and it really helped. We really gelled out there. We stayed in sync even when we dropped points — it just rolled off our backs and we were able to get back into it.”
One way the Lady Patriots prepared was refining the offense. Prairiland knew the caliber of defense Commerce has, so being able to dissect the defense with strategy was key to the win.
“We really just worked on placement and hitting the open spots that we knew they would have watching film,” Prairiland junior T.J. Folse said. “We came together and really worked on that. It showed tonight.”
In the first set, Prairiland and Commerce went blow for blow, but the Lady Patriots began to gain separation. Parris put down a kill to extend an early 3-point lead to 11-7, forcing a Commerce timeout. Commerce rallied to cut it to 13-10, but senior Madison Clark fed Sessums for a kill, then Sessums tipped the ball over the net, and it dropped between a host of Lady Tigers to stretch the lead to 15-10. The Lady Tigers would not go away, though.
Commerce trimmed the deficit to 15-12 to keep it close, but Prairiland shut the door on the Lady Tigers using a 10-1 run to close out the set. A big kill on a free ball by Brook Tuck put an exclamation point on the 25-13 victory in the first set.
The second set was much closer throughout. The teams were tied at 12-12 after a kill from Commerce, but Prairiland used a 3-0 run to get breathing room at 15-12. However, the Lady Tigers again remained close. Folse hammered home a kill to give Prairiland an 18-16 lead, but a Lady Patriot serve sailed out of bounds to cut Commerce’s deficit to one point.
After that, kills from Folse and Clark extended the lead to 20-17 and forced Commerce to call timeout. Later in the set, Commerce trimmed the deficit to 24-22, but a kill from Folse ended the set in favor of Prairiland.
Prairiland then asserted its will in the decisive third set. Holding a 10-6 lead, Prairiland and Commerce engaged in a long volley showing hustle and defense at a high level. Sessums put an end to that rally with a kill to make it an 11-6 lead, and Prairiland later took an 18-8 lead off an ace from Trynity Chapman. Commerce got as close as 24-17, but Sessums ended the match with a kill, one that put Prairiland on top of the district and back on track with its season aspirations.
“I’m super proud of their effort —hey played their butts off,” Vanderburg said. “They played together, they didn’t get down — they looked really good and really fluid. I told them after the game that all they need to do is finish it out. We need to take care of the other three teams we need to take care of, do our job and we will finish out on top.”
Folse led Prairiland with 13 kills, 3 blocks and 1 ace, while Parris contributed with 8 kills and 3 blocks. Sessums added 10 kills, 15 assists, 13 digs and 1 ace, while Clark recorded 3 kills, 18 assists, 16 digs and 1 block. Tuck chipped in with 3 kills, 9 digs, 3 assists and 1 block, while Audrey Gray totaled 3 kills and 7 digs. Chapman tallied 11 digs and 3 aces.
The Lady Patriots will take the court again at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Chapel Hill.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Commerce: 13 22 17 N/A N/A 0
Prairiland: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Commerce statistics unavailable
Prairiland kill leaders: T. Folse, 13; B. Sessums, 10; R. Parris, 8; M. Clark, 3; A. Gray, 3; B. Tuck, 3
Prairiland dig leaders: M. Clark, 16; B. Sessums, 13; T. Chapman, 11; B. Tuck, 9; A. Gray, 7
Prairiland assist leaders: M. Clark, 18; B. Sessums, 15
Prairiland blocks: T. Folse, 3; R. Parris, 3; B. Tuck, 1; M. Clark, 1
Prairiland service aces: T. Chapman, 3; T. Folse, 1; B. Sessums, 1
