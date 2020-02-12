TEXARKANA — The Paris Wildcats increased their district record to 7-0 Tuesday night with a 68-59 road victory over the Pleasant Grove Hawks in Texarkana.
Scoring was led by Trevon Dennis, who sunk three 3-pointers, four field goals and all four shots from the free throw line. Trae Johnson was hot on his heels with four field goals of his own to accompany four of six free throw attempts.
Paris will play Pleasant Grove again at home at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|F
|Paris
|18
|22
|11
|17
|68
|Pleasant Grove
|12
|21
|20
|6
|59
Paris
Scoring: Dennis 21, Johnson 12, Mitchell 11, Jones 10, Lee 9, Hollje 5; Three-Pointers: (5) Dennes 3, Hollje 1, Mitchell 1; Free Throws: 13-17
