COOPER — With the unpredictable Texas weather cooperating on a nice, homecoming night in Delta County, the stage was set for a showdown between a pair of Red River Valley teams with 1-0 district records in the Chisum Mustangs and Cooper Bulldogs, who were playing on their homecoming night.
The game started out close as many expected with Cooper taking a 7-6 lead after one quarter of play. However, the Bulldogs showed versatility on offense and tenacity on defense, sparked by a dominant second quarter on the way to a 55-12 win.
“It was huge because you obviously want to be at the top of the district, so getting to 2-0 is awesome,” Cooper head football coach Rod Castorena said. “I’m proud of these boys. They executed the game plan on both sides of the ball and all three phases of the game. I’m really proud of their toughness. Chisum runs right at you, we knew that and we had to challenge our kids all week. They did a really good job with the way they responded.”
Cooper had the ball on its own 24 yard line with 2:54 left in the first quarter, but the Chisum defense and penalties stalled what seemed to be a promising drive. Cooper punted to start the second quarter, and Chisum had the ball down by one point on their own 21 yard line. However, just a couple plays into the drive, Bulldogs senior linebacker Robert Breeden forced a recovered a fumble, recovered by Jake Miller, to allow Cooper to take over on the Mustangs 26 with 11:35 left. From there, Cooper marched right down the field and junior quarterback Jaxson McGuire punched it in from 1 yard out to make it 14-6 after the successful PAT. After that, Cooper’s defense stiffened once again forcing a Chisum punt. The Bulldogs took over on their own 38 with 6:27 left and unleashed an aerial assault.
On the third play of the drive, McGuire found his deep threat Jayden Limbaugh sprinting down the middle of the field wide open for a 59-yard catch-and-run touchdown to extend the lead to 21-6. After Cooper forced Chisum to go three-and-out, the McGuire to Limbaugh connection was successful again, this time on a 78-yard scoring strike with 2:01 left before intermission to stretch the lead to 28-6. The offense was clicking and proved to be a difference maker.
“We’ve just been really turning the ball over the last couple of weeks, and we finally got that fixed,” Castorena said. “Jaxson (McGuire) had been missing those throws, but it takes time to get a feel for those and start completing those. Obviously tonight he was on point and see him get those going. Jayden Limbaugh obviously had a tremendous night, so I’m really proud of both of those guys.”
Cooper has ran for 1,734 of its 2,015 total offensive yards to this point in the season, but McGuire remained confident when his number was called to go long.
“It started last week when we threw the ball and I couldn’t complete more than one pass,” Bulldogs junior quarterback Jaxson McGuire said. “Through the week in practice, my teammates kept encouraging me telling me, ‘Come on, you got this. You can do it. Just don’t think too much when you throw the ball.’ I got in the huddle, and the line boosted me up. I got back there, cleared my mind, threw the ball and it came out perfect. I just want to thank my line. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have been able to complete those passes.”
His star wideout, who caught both deep passes, knows the play would not have developed without the help from his teammates around him, and is ready to show the rest of the district what the ’Dogs can do.
“I just want to give credit to my boy Jaxson (McGuire) for making good passes,” Limbaugh said. “The offensive line was amazing in giving me a chance to make plays. Now we’ve got to get ready for Blue Ridge, so we can go out there and show out in front of everybody.”
Limbaugh gave Cooper another big spark to start the second half as he took the opening kickoff 70 yards to the house to open up a 35-6 advantage with 11:42 left in the third quarter. Chisum sustained a solid drive near midfield behind a heavy dose of senior running back Trentyn Ortega and solid passes in the flat from junior quarterback Levi Weems to freshman tailback Espn Blyton, but was stopped on downs by the stingy Cooper defense.
The Bulldogs made Chisum pay again as Limbaugh crossed the goal line for the fourth time on homecoming night, this time on a bruising 10-yard run where he ran over a Chisum defender and extended the lead to 42-6 in the process. Chisum responded on the ensuing drive, ending the 35-0 scoring run by Cooper, as Ortega got loose for a 56-yard scamper to the end zone. The 2-point conversion try was no good as the Mustangs trailed 42-12.
Jackson Anderson scored on a 4-yard run late in the third and McGuire added a 7-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to make it a 55-12 final at Bulldog Stadium.
Chisum had its chances early, but couldn’t keep the early momentum going as things seemed to spiral downward as the game progressed.
“There was a lack of execution,” Chisum head football coach Darren Pevey said. “We turned the ball over, had penalties galore, missed assignments — it was the perfect storm tonight.”
For Chisum, hope is far from lost. The team still holds a 1-1 record in league play, and knows that adjustments can be made to get back on track.
“We just have to go back to work,” Pevey said. “We have to have a good week of practice with Leonard coming up next. They will be a tough foe, but the main thing is the guys have to regroup and understand what they’re doing works. They need to be coachable and take care of business. I just want them to execute what we’re trying to do.”
Limbaugh led Cooper with 230 all purpose yards and 4 total touchdowns, while McGuire accounted for 4 touchdowns and 158 total yards of offense. Bulldogs senior Collin McGuire also had a big impact offensively with 5 carries for 76 yards and the game’s first touchdown, a 29-yard run with 8:24 to go in the first.
Ortega led the Chisum offense with 202 yards and 1 touchdown on 28 carries, while Blyton finished with 8 carries for 23 yards and 4 receptions for 43 yards. Weems completed 8 of his 14 pass attempts for 80 yards with 1 interception. He also carried the ball 7 times for 16 yards and 1 touchdown.
Breeden led the Cooper defense with 7 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 1 pass broken up, while Eric Zapata had 8 tackles and a forced fumble. Colin Ingram finished with 8 tackles, while Chase Morales and Jay Roberts each recorded 6 tackles.
Kip Floyd led Chisum’s defense with 5 tackles, while Braylon Bryant had 4 tackles. Logan Hawkins and Chris Worthy also chipped in with 3 tackles apiece.
The Bulldogs look to make it three wins in a row at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Ridge, while the Mustangs aim to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Leonard.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Chisum: 6 0 6 0 12
Cooper: 7 21 20 7 55
Chisum total yards: 362
Cooper total yards: 331
Chisum passing leaders: L. Weems, 8-for-14, 80
Cooper passing leaders: J. McGuire, 2-for-3, 136 yards
Chisum rushing leaders: T. Ortega, 28-202; C. Worthy, 3-25; E. Blyton, 8-23; A. Fleming, 7-17; L. Weems, 7-16; H. Todd, 3-0
Cooper rushing leaders: C. McGuire, 5-76; J. McGuire, 5-22; J. Limbaugh, 3-19
Chisum receiving leaders: E. Blyton, 4-43; B. Brown, 1-15; T. Ortega, 1-15; A. Fleming, 1-5; R. Graham, 1-5
Cooper receiving leaders: J. Limbaugh, 2-136
