McKINNEY — The roller-coaster 2019 Paris Wildcats football ride came to a sudden halt Friday night at McKinney Ron Poe Stadium as District 8 champion Alvarado rode the coattails of workhorse senior running back Colby Sampson to a 35-28, bi-district victory.
“It was kinda (like) the season with peaks and valleys,” a disappointed Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said afterwards. “This was a valley night.”
Sampson, who accounted for 77 percent of the Indians’ offense with his 41-carry, 224-yard, 3-touchdown evening, consistently kept the chains moving in Alvarado’s favor. Meanwhile, the Indians’ defense smothered the ’Cats’ rushing game, holding Paris to 92 yards on 38 carries including an impressive -1 yard on 17 rushes after halftime.
“They controlled both lines of scrimmage,” Hohenberger said. “That was the difference in the game. Offensively, we couldn’t get our run game going and from a defensive standpoint they kept going 2nd and 2, 2nd and 3.
“That led to some of the pressing, some of the decisions, and (those decisions) didn’t work.”
The game started optimistically for Paris (6-5), which scored on its first two possessions on a Zy’kius Jackson run and a short pass reception by Jackson from Luke Hohenberger. The Cats held a 14-7 lead with two minutes remaining before intermission. Facing a 4th-and-1 at their own 13, Paris called timeout and made that first fateful decision.
“We were going to punt but got caught in the moment with guys telling me they could get it, and I believed in them,” Hohenberger recalled. “We just didn’t execute.”
Instead, quarterback Hohenberger and running back Jackson bumped on the handoff and the Indians swarmed Jackson for a two-yard loss. Alvarado scored two plays later to send the teams to their locker rooms with a 14-all tie.
In retrospect, the failed fourth-down try may not have mattered. Even with a punt, the Indians probably would have had a short field and timeouts to even the score before halftime.
Plus, the Cats quickly put the turn of events behind them when Jameon Mitchell found a lane down the right sidelines to return the second-half kickoff 68 yards before he was tripped up at the Alvarado 1. Two plays later, Do’rian Williams skirted right end for the score to regain a 21-14 lead.
Alvarado (9-2) responded with a 70-yard drive to knot the count at 21-all. After a steady diet of Sampson runs, the Indians finished the march with a 3-yard Joshua Syrus rollout pass in the right flat to Jacob Wall.
Paris appeared to retake the lead on an 82-yard kickoff return by Rashad Wilson that was nullified by a holding call. Paris was flagged for just 1 penalty for 4 yards in the first half, but was handcuffed by 6 key penalties for 57 more yards after halftime.
“We felt like we could have an advantage in the kicking game with the kickoff returns, and we did,” Hohenberger said. “But we got the hold behind the play that cost us.”
Another holding penalty stifled the ensuing Paris possession, and the ’Cats had to punt back to Alvarado. The Indians turned to Sampson for 8 straight carries to complete a 52-yard drive. They took the lead for good, 28-21, with 11:28 left in the game on Sampson’s third touchdown run.
The stage was set for a surreal fourth quarter that saw two long delays, the first when the scoreboard suddenly went blank and a second, scarier moment when an Alvarado player collapsed on the sidelines. As the Paris training and medical staff joined Alvarado and McKinney personnel in providing assistance, the player’s condition stabilized, and he was transported to an area hospital for further observation.
With seven minutes left, Paris attempted another fourth-down conversion deep in its end of the field (at the Paris 28), but Alvarado wasn’t fooled by a called quarterback keeper.
“I didn’t feel like we were stopping them all night,” Hohenberger explained. “And with seven minutes to go, it was almost better to give them a short field. But it ended up not working and not a good call.”
The gambling strategy didn’t immediately cost Paris, as the Wildcat defense held and Alvarado missed a 42-yard field goal attempt.
The medical emergency stoppage occurred with 3:28 remaining and the Cats facing third-and-9 at their own 24. When play resumed, a fumbled snap was recovered by Indians defensive lineman Brendan Jarmon.
After four more Sampson runs forced Paris to burn its timeouts, the Indians faked another Sampson run and Syrus found tight end Israel Torres wide open for a 19-yard hookup and game-clincher, 35-21, with 1:22 to play.
Paris managed to race the clock and move 60 yards to score one last time on a Hohenberger-to-Mitchell pass with 14 seconds left, but the Indians recovered the onside kick and will now advance with a nine-game winning streak into next week’s area round against No. 9-ranked Brownsboro.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Hohenberg said. “But the (second half) turnovers and penalties were tremendous, and it came back to bite us.”
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Paris: 7 7 7 7 28
Alvarado: 7 7 14 7 35
Paris total yards: 165
Alvarado total yards: 292
Paris passing leaders: L. Hohenberger, 5-for-10, 73 yards
Paris rushing leaders: D. Williams, 9-53; Z. Jackson, 19-44; J. Mitchell, 3-1
Paris receiving leaders: J. Mitchell, 3-54; J. Lee, 1-15; Z. Jackson, 1-4
